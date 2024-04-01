<p>The web3 infrastructure firm Xion raised $25 million in funding. </p>\r\n<p>Animoca Brands, Laser Digital, Multicoin, Arrington Capital, Draper Dragon, Sfermion, GoldenTree and others participated in the round, according to a company <a href="https://xion.burnt.com/blog/xion-raises-25m-to-make-crypto-disappear">statement</a>. Fortune <a href="https://fortune.com/crypto/2024/04/01/xion-a-blockchain-from-burntbanksy-announces-25-million-in-series-a-funding/">reported</a> the round as a Series A. </p>\r\n<p>Xion uses "generalized abstraction," or web3 infrastructure which removes common complexities in crypto, to build a user-friendly blockchain ecosystem that doesn't require wallet accounts, signatures or additional technical sign-ups. The <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/254952/layer-1-blockchain-that-uses-usdc-stablecoin-for-gas-fees-opens-public-testnet">firm</a> employs the stablecoin USDC for its primary transactions.</p>\r\n<p>"With Xion, people can interact seamlessly with decentralized applications right on their phone. No seed phrases to remember or private keys to store," said Burnt Banksy, a Xion network core contributor, in a release. “We’re in the process of launching mainnet and are bringing together the right partners to set the groundwork."</p>\r\n<p>Xion launched its testnet in December 2023 after raising <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/266522/xion-testnet-rollout">$11 million</a> from Circle Ventures, Animoca Brands, Multicoin, HashKey, Valor and others, The Block previously reported. </p>\r\n<p>USDC comprises 30.6% of the total Ethereum stablecoin supply as of March 31, according to The Block's Data Dashboard. </p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/stablecoins/usd-pegged/share-of-total-stablecoin-supply/embed" title="Share of Total Ethereum Stablecoin Supply" width="100%"></iframe></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>