<p>Cumulatively, crypto-based investment vehicles rebounded significantly last week by registering $862 million in net inflows, according to CoinShares analyst James Butterfill, who <a href="https://twitter.com/jbutterfill/status/1774752626850075053">posted the data</a> on X.</p>
<p>The <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/284418/global-crypto-funds-record-net-outflows">previous week</a>, funds managed by asset managers such as BlackRock, Fidelity and Grayscale reported record outflows of $942 million, CoinShares said at the time.</p>
<p>With last week's boost in net inflows and bitcoin's price climbing above $70,000 for much of last week, the combined assets under management for all the crypto funds tracked by CoinShares hit $97.9 billion.</p>

<div id="attachment_285922"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 668px;"><img class="has-caption size-full wp-image-285922" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/04/Screenshot-2024-04-01-at-12.13.24 PM.png" alt="" width="658" height="671" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">Weekly crypto asset flows. Images: CoinShares.</span></p></div>

<p>Capital pouring into bitcoin-related funds continues to make up for the lion's share of activity. BlackRock and Fidelity's spot bitcoin ETFs each registered more than $600 million of inflows last week, according to CoinShares. Grayscale's spot bitcoin ETF witnessed $960 million in outflows, bringing its assets under management to about $35 billion. </p>
<p>The Ark Invest 21 Shares spot bitcoin had an exceptional week, registering more than $300 million in net inflows. The previous week, the fund — which now has over $3 billion in assets under management — brought in a mere $30 million of capital inflow. </p>