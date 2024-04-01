A16z's gaming fund to invest $30 million in multiple startups

Top venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz announced on Monday it plans to invest $30 million in multiple startups.

"I'm investing $30 million in the next 45 days via the a16z Speedrun program," a16z General Partner Andrew Chen posted to X. "$750,000 per startup that joins the Speedrun program ... we'll invest, work with you, expose you to the world's top investors/mentors, etc."

Chen helps oversee the firm's Game Fund One, a $600 million fund launched nearly two years ago. Although Games Fund One invests in various gaming-adjacent technologies, including artificial intelligence, virtual reality, augmented reality and more, it also funds web3 startups.

Games Fund One includes the founders of successful tech and gaming companies, including Roblox, Discord, Riot Games and Sky Mavis co-founders Aleks Larsen and Jeffrey Zirlin. Sky Mavis created "Axie Infinity," the first blockchain game to attract a larger number of gamers.

In a LinkedIn post from last year, Chen said the fund was "very focused on studios, web3, and infrastructure" during its first year and planned to focus more on artificial intelligence during its second year.

Parallel to Games Fund One, a16z has, through its crypto division, made several investments in blockchain-based gaming companies. A16z has invested in blockchain gaming companies like Mythical Games and Voldex.