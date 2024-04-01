<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Binance Holdings Ltd. has named a board of directors for the first time, according to Bloomberg News, after a year marked by change and turmoil. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The board is made up of seven members, including CEO Richard Teng and three other company executives — Heina Chen, Jinkai He, and Lilai Wang. There are also three outside members, Gabriel Abed, Arnaud Ventura and Xin Wang, according to reporting from <a href="https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2024-04-01/crypto-exchange-binance-names-its-first-board-of-directors"><span class="s2">Bloomberg</span></a>. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Abed was formerly the Ambassador of Barbados to the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait and resigned from his post there two months ago, according to this LinkedIn. Ventura is an entrepreneur who founded multiple firms, including PlaNet Finance. Wang is CEO at Bayview Acquisition Corp. and advises financial institutions on mergers and acquisitions, according to her LinkedIn. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Binance did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The firm <a href="https://www.binance.com/en/about"><span class="s2">posted</span></a> the board of directors on its website, though it is unclear when that was released. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Late last year, Binance pleaded guilty to counts of money laundering, conspiracy to conduct an unlicensed money-transmitting business and sanctions violations, agreeing to pay a total of $4.3 billion in fines. The exchange's former CEO Changpeng Zhao, known as CZ, also pleaded guilty to anti-money laundering and sanctions violations, agreed to pay a $50 million fine and stepped down from his post. His <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/277243/binance-founder-cz-criminal-sentencing-pushed-back-april"><span class="s2">sentencing</span></a> is slated for April 30. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">After CZ stepped down, Binance named Richard Teng as its new CEO. Teng previously <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/264120/binance-names-richard-teng-as-new-ceo-as-founder-cz-admits-mistakes"><span class="s2">worked</span></a> as Binance's Global Head of Regional Markets. </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>