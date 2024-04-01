<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Decentralized exchange dYdX plans to move part of its operations to the Cayman Islands as U.S. regulators turn their attention toward decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The restructuring plan, approved on Sunday with more than 90% of the <a href="https://www.mintscan.io/dydx/proposals/45">vote</a> in a community referendum, will transfer the dYdX operating trust (DOT) into a Cayman Islands foundation company, the dYdX Foundation </span><a href="https://twitter.com/dydxfoundation/status/1774755908486095022?t=Mvg_ny3938gMl7bA7Gl2JQ&amp;s=19"><span style="font-weight: 400;">said</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> in an X post. The move could safeguard dYdX contributors against legal threats as securities regulators in the U.S. show signs of cracking down on DeFi protocols. </span></p>\r\n<p>Although dYdX does not operate in the U.S., regulators there can, and have, pursued crypto projects based outside of their jurisdiction. A dYdX representative was not immediately available to respond to The Block’s request for comment. </p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Cayman Islands is hardly a surprising destination for the reinvention of DOT, a pooled fund launched last year with nearly $400,000 in tokens earmarked for dYdX's governance and operations initiatives. That’s because the British territory boasts a lax regulatory framework for digital assets, making it an attractive destination for crypto companies that want to offshore their operations to avoid tangling with more hostile regulators like those in the U.S. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">As part of its crypto-friendly laws, the Cayman Islands allows international businesses to set up foundation companies within its borders. These limited liability corporate vehicles maintain a “separate legal personality,” meaning the personal finances of those who manage them are protected in the event that the company is sued, </span><a href="https://www.careyolsen.com/insights/briefings/overview-cayman-islands-foundation-companies"><span style="font-weight: 400;">according</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> to a blog post from offshore law firm Carey Olsen.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In recent years, several DeFi projects have received inquiries or even legal threats, from regulators. In 2023, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) subpoenaed SushiSwap and its </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/179690/sushiswaps-new-head-chef-describes-himself-as-a-wartime-ceo"><span style="font-weight: 400;">leading contributor, Jared Grey</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, raising concerns the protocol could become the target of an enforcement action brought by the agency. Meanwhile, DeFi platform ShapeShift paid $275,000 last month to settle a lawsuit brought against it by securities regulators in the U.S., an SEC </span><a href="https://www.sec.gov/enforce/34-99676-s"><span style="font-weight: 400;">notice</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> shows. </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>