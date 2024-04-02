<p>Stablecoin Agora raised $12 million in seed funding, reports <a href="https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2024-04-02/van-eck-scion-launches-stablecoin-with-investment-firm-s-support?srnd=undefined&amp;sref=uid1evr7">Bloomberg</a>. </p>\r\n<p>The venture firm Dragonfly led the round, which saw additional support from General Catalyst and Robot Ventures.</p>\r\n<p>Agora intends to launch a USD-pegged stablecoin backed by cash, Treasury bills from the United States and overnight repurchase agreements, and forge relationships with exchanges and other crypto firms. The firm will, for now, center on non-U.S. customers. </p>\r\n<p>Nick Van Eck, son of investment firm <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/271262/vaneck-ceo-says-its-spot-bitcoin-etf-should-trade-on-thursday-cnbc">VanEck</a> CEO Jan Van Eck, co-founded Agora. VanEck will manage the funds in Agora's reserves, Bloomberg adds.</p>\r\n<p>Agora faces strong competitors in the USD-pegged stablecoin market. Tether's USDT takes 55.34% of the total Ethereum stablecoin supply, while Circle's USDC comprises 30.61% of it, according to The Block's Data Dashboard. </p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/stablecoins/usd-pegged/share-of-total-stablecoin-supply/embed" title="Share of Total Ethereum Stablecoin Supply" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>VanEck's spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/278250/vanecks-spot-bitcoin-etf-volume-skyrockets-over-1000-day-before-lower-fee-comes-into-effect">HODL</a> saw immense interest after its approval on Jan. 11, even seeing a 1,000% increase in volume in early February, The Block previously reported. On April 1, HODL brought in <a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/bitcoin-spot-etf-volumes">$22.82 million</a> in USD volume.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>