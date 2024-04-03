<p>The highly-anticipated Wormhole airdrop appeared to attract attention throughout much of the cryptosphere on Wednesday as the protocol's native token sank nearly 25% before then rebounding by more than 10%.</p>\r\n<p>After surging to a high of $1.66 as of 7:46 a.m. ET, according to CoinGecko, Wormhole's token subsequently declined by nearly 25%, hitting $1.25 around two hours after the 7:30 a.m. ET airdrop. At the time of writing, Wormhole's token had rebounded by more than 10%, changing hands at $1.50 as of 1:01 p.m. ET </p>\r\n<p>Trading volume had exceeded $17 million at the time of writing, also according to <a href="https://www.geckoterminal.com/solana/pools/CwHuXNNkj5inuj2ZXaU1DtjA5Nxfoiy4nNoc1PQQJxTR?utm_campaign=livechart-btn&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=coingecko">CoinGecko data</a>.</p>\r\n<p>Parallel to Wormhole's fluctuating price, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/286189/wormhole-to-begin-airdrop-claims-of-over-670-million-tokens-today">the airdrop</a> attracted interest from some of crypto's bigger names, including world-famous artist Beeple, who shared some <a href="https://twitter.com/beeple/status/1775529448621932776">Wormhole-inspired art</a> with his over 780,000 followers.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_286342"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 410px;"><img class="has-caption size-full wp-image-286342" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/04/Screenshot-2024-04-03-at-1.41.26 PM.png" alt="" width="400" height="497" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">Wormhole-inspired art. Image: Beeple's X profile.</span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<h2>Phishing scams</h2>\r\n<p>The blockbuster airdrop also appeared to bring would-be scammers out of the woodwork. X user @0xngmi, from DefiLlama, <a href="https://twitter.com/0xngmi/status/1775550173592113204">posted an image</a> to the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, aiming to highlight alleged scams posted online.</p>\r\n<p>Internet sleuth ZachXBT also appeared online, attempting to warn people of potential scams looking to take advantage of the heightened interest in Wormhole's airdrop. "Be careful there are tons of accounts with gold checkmarks in the replies posting phishing scams," <a href="https://twitter.com/zachxbt/status/1775513545548931503">ZachXBT posted to X</a>.</p>\r\n<p><span class="css-1qaijid r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0 r-poiln3">"We're blocking hundreds of scam comments under the </span><span class="r-18u37iz">Wormhole </span>airdrop claim," Pocket Universe also <a href="https://twitter.com/PocketUniverseZ/status/1775566359512129682">posted to X</a>. The company is a browser extension that protects users from scams and wallet drainers.</p>\r\n<p>Nearly 400,000 wallets are eligible to claim 678,823,000 Wormhole tokens, accounting for 6.78% of the total 10 billion supply. The token is a native ERC20 token and a native Solana SPL token, estimated to have an initial circulating supply of 1.8 billion. </p>\r\n<p>Last year, Wormhole closed a $225 million funding round, which gave it a valuation of $2.5 billion. Investors <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/265184/cross-chain-protocol-wormhole-closes-225-million-funding-round-at-2-5-billion-valuation">included top crypto VCs</a> like Brevan Howard, Coinbase Ventures, Multicoin Capital, Jump Trading, and Borderless Capital.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>