<p>Ark Invest offloaded 62,615 Coinbase shares — worth $15.1 million — across two of its exchange-traded funds on Friday.</p>
<p>The Cathie Wood-led investment firm sold 52,295 shares ($12.6 million) from its Innovation ETF (ARKK) and 10,320 shares ($2.5) from its Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW), according to the company's latest trade filing.</p>
<p>Added to the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/286629/ark-invest-sells-6-4-million-usd-coinbase-shares-oppenheimer-raises-coin-price-target">$6.4 million</a> worth of Coinbase shares sold on Thursday, Ark Invest offloaded more than $21.5 million worth of the stock last week.</p>
<p>Ark's investment strategy aims to let no individual holding take up more than <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/285522/cathie-wood-sales-of-coinbase-shares-not-dumping-but-active-portfolio-management">10%</a> of an ETF's portfolio to maintain diversification within its funds — meaning it is likely to continue rebalancing its weightings if Coinbase's stock price continues to rise compared to other holdings in the funds.</p>
<p>According to the firm's latest disclosures, Coinbase has dropped to the second-largest holding within its <a href="https://ark-funds.com/funds/arkk">ARKK</a> ETF with a weighting of 9.36%, behind Tesla at 9.48%. Coinbase is also the second-largest holding in <a href="https://ark-funds.com/funds/arkw">ARKW</a>, with a weighting of 9.55%, just behind Ark's own spot Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) at 9.98% of the fund.</p>
<p>ARKK's Coinbase holdings have a market value of $669 million, whereas ARKW's COIN weightings are valued at $160 million at current prices. Overall, the ARKK and ARKW funds are up 29% and 58% over the past year, respectively.</p>
<h2>Coinbase shares up 5% in pre-market trading</h2>
<p>Coinbase shares are currently 5% up in pre-market trading at $252.58. COIN traded for $240.90 at market close on Friday, down 3.5% on the day and 8% for the week, according to TradingView. However, the stock remains up 39% year-to-date and is now within 30% of its prior all-time high of $342.98 set in November 2021.</p>

<div id="attachment_286906"class="wp-caption aligncenter" style="max-width: 1246px;"><img class="has-caption wp-image-286906 size-full" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/04/Screenshot-2024-04-08-at-09.22.21.png" alt="COIN/USD price chart. Image: TradingView." width="1236" height="565" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">COIN/USD price chart. Image: <a href="https://www.tradingview.com/symbols/NASDAQ-COIN/">TradingView</a>.</span></p></div>

<p>Coinbase is currently valued at $44.8 billion, according to The Block's <a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/public-companies/coinbase-pre-ipo-stock-price">data dashboard</a>.</p>
<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/public-companies/coinbase-pre-ipo-stock-price/embed" title="Coinbase Valuation" width="100%"></iframe></p>
<p>Ark Invest also sold $17 million worth of Robinhood shares on Friday as the stock and crypto trading app fell 8% for the week.</p>