<p>Crypto-related companies started the week on a positive footing after bitcoin broke through the $72,000 mark for the first time since mid-March. </p>
<p>Shares of Nasdaq-listed <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/286428/bitcoins-recent-all-time-high-could-mean-the-halving-is-priced-in-say-coinbase-analysts">Coinbase</a> and <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/283375/microstrategy-buys-more-bitcoin">MicroStrategy</a> gained 8% and 12%, respectively, during early morning trading in New York. Coinbase shares increased above $260 and MicroStrategy stock surged above the $1,600 mark in the past 24 hours, at 10:00 a.m. ET, according to TradingView <a href="https://www.tradingview.com/symbols/NASDAQ-MSTR/">data</a>.</p>
<h2>Coinbase price target increased</h2>
<p data-v-f87c67ca="">Last week, New York-based financial firm Oppenheimer increased Coinbase's share price target to $276, up from a previous target of $200, while reiterating its buy rating. The increased price target to $276 from Oppenheimer is around 6% higher than Monday's opening share price for Coinbase.</p>
<p data-v-f87c67ca="">"We estimate that COIN's 1Q24 trading volume would be up 95% quarter-on-quarter, and 107% year-on-year to $300 billion." Oppenheimer analyst Owen Lau said in a note. </p>
<h2>Bullish forecast for MicroStrategy</h2>
<p>As reported on <a href="https://www.marketwatch.com/story/buy-microstrategy-stock-because-bitcoin-should-double-in-2-years-analyst-says-0f84dc10">MarketWatch</a>, Benchmark analyst Mark Palmer increased his price target for MicroStrategy stock to $1,875 from $990 and reiterated his buy rating in an investor note on Monday. The new target implies around a 17% upside from today's opening price.</p>
<p>According to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/public-companies/microstrategy-bitcoin-holdings">The Block's Data Dashboard</a>, MicroStrategy's bitcoin holdings now number 214,250 as of the company's March filing.</p>
<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/public-companies/microstrategy-bitcoin-holdings/embed" title="MicroStrategy Bitcoin Holdings" width="100%"></iframe></p>
<p data-v-f87c67ca="">In March, MicroStrategy acquired 9,245 more <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/286903/bitcoin-price-breaks-out-above-72000-as-market-volatility-causes-spike-in-liquidations">bitcoin</a> for $623 million in cash. With this recent purchase, the company now holds over 1% of the total bitcoin supply.</p>
<h2>Bitcoin long-term holder supply decreases</h2>
<p>However, according to this week's Bitfinex Alpha report, bitcoin sell pressure could arise from a reduction in the digital asset's supply held by long-term holders.</p>
<p>"Since reaching a peak of 14.91 million bitcoin held by long-term holders in December 2023, the supply now<br />
within the long-term holder cohort is down by approximately 900,000 bitcoin. Notably, outflows from the<br />
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (GBTC) account for about one-third of this reduction, amounting to around 286,000 BTC," Bitfinex analysts said.</p>
<p>Monday's report added that the supply held by short-term holders has increased by 1.121 million bitcoin. "This rise not only offsets the distribution pressure from long-term holders but also indicates additional acquisition of about 121,000 bitcoin from the secondary market, including exchanges," the analysts said.</p>
<p>For reference, since spot bitcoin ETFs began trading on January 11, the amount of bitcoin held by such ETFs has increased from 621,390 to 836,120, according to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf">The Block's data page</a>. </p>