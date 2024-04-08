<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">A New York federal court </span><a href="https://www.nysd.uscourts.gov/sites/default/files/2024-04/Proceedings%20Calendar%204-8-2024.pdf"><span style="font-weight: 400;">will start</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> the trial on Avraham Eisenberg’s criminal fraud and manipulation charges Tuesday, which will examine his alleged </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/204331/sec-charges-avraham-eisenberg-for-116-million-mango-markets-exploit"><span style="font-weight: 400;">$116 million exploit</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> of Solana-based DeFi exchange Mango Markets. The trial is expected to last two weeks.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The trial was originally scheduled for Dec. 4, 2023, but was </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/261557/mango-markets-exploiter-avaraham-eisenberg-moved-to-sbfs-prison-trial-delayed"><span style="font-weight: 400;">postponed at the request</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> of Eisenberg’s defense team. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">While Eisenberg confirmed that he and his team orchestrated the attack on Mango Markets in October 2022, he </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/177424/mango-markets-exploiter-comes-clean-claims-all-actions-were-legal"><span style="font-weight: 400;">claimed</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> it was merely a “highly profitable trading strategy” that legally took advantage of the protocol as designed.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/177424/mango-markets-exploiter-comes-clean-claims-all-actions-were-legal"><span style="font-weight: 400;">strategy</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> involved Eisenberg inflating the platform’s native Mango token by manipulating the price oracle and using the inflated tokens as collateral to take out about $116 million worth of crypto loans that left the platform insolvent. Eisenberg later agreed with the Mango DAO to return $67 million of the funds.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Eisenberg was </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/198172/mango-markets-exploiter-arrested-in-puerto-rico-for-alleged-market-manipulation"><span style="font-weight: 400;">arrested</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> in December 2022, after being charged by the Department of Justice, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the Securities and Exchange Commission. In the U.S., wire fraud charges may carry sentences of up to 20 years in prison.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>