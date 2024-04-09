<p>After launching a self-custody wallet at the end of last year, Uphold is now adding Bitcoin support, the company said in a statement.</p>\r\n<p>"Many of us are familiar with the challenges users face in managing their bitcoin keys and<br />\r\nwallets,” said Uphold CEO Simon McLoughlin in a press statement. “As bitcoin ownership expands, the need for enhanced security combined with trading convenience becomes ever-more apparent."</p>\r\n<p>When Uphold <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/266557/uphold-launches-self-custody-wallet-that-supports-ripples-xrp-token">announced the new wallet</a>, Vault, it initially supported the XRP token. At the time of the launch, the company said it was first offering the wallet in beta, with a full rollout slated for sometime during the early part of this year.</p>\r\n<p>Launched in 2015, Uphold serves over 10 million customers in more than 140 countries, according to the company.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>