Both Republicans and Democrats call for changes to tackle crypto-related illicit financing during Senate hearing

<p class="p1"><span class="s1">A Senate Banking Committee hearing focused on illicit finance and terrorism gave a window into how lawmakers plan to shape potential legislation focused on digital assets.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">In a hearing on Tuesday titled "An Update from the Treasury Department: Countering Illicit Finance, Terrorism and Sanctions Evasion," senators aired concerns over bad actors' use of digital assets, which has been a point of contention over the past year.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"All these bad actors — North Korea, Russia, terrorist groups like Hamas — are turning to crypto because they've seen the ads and bought the hype," said Senate Banking Committee Chair Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, on Tuesday. "They're using it because they know it's a workaround. They know it's easier to move money in the shadows without safeguards like Know Your Customer rules or suspicious transaction reporting."</span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s2">Brown, who would be instrumental in advancing crypto bills, has said he is in talks about a bill that </span><span class="s3">would target the use of digital assets for money laundering, according to past reporting from <a href="https://subscriber.politicopro.com/article/2024/01/brown-lines-up-anti-money-laundering-legislation-00136114"><span class="s4">Politico</span></a>. Both Democrats and Republicans in the House and Senate have been honing in on illicit finance provisions and bills over the past year, though differ in approaches.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The crypto industry has <a href="https://twitter.com/BlockchainAssn/status/1777444575616922057"><span class="s5">argued</span></a> that digital assets' role in illicit finance is a small percentage of the overall pie, citing research from blockchain forensics firm Chainalysis.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"We must make sure that crypto platforms play by the same rules as other financial institutions," Brown added. "We need to make sure we have the tools to crack down on illicit finance with digital assets, just as we would with any other asset."</span></p>\r\n<h2 class="p1"><span class="s1">Treasury's asks</span></h2>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s2">US Treasury Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo, who was testifying at the hearing, has asked lawmakers for certain <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/287133/us-treasury-official-calls-on-congress-for-necessary-tools-to-fight-crypto-linked-illicit-finance"><span class="s5">reforms</span></a>, including</span><span class="s3"> the introduction of a secondary sanctions tool, modernizing and closing gaps in existing authorities, and addressing jurisdictional risk from offshore crypto platforms.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Terrorist groups are trying to take advantage of cryptocurrencies as groups such as al-Qaeda and Hamas use virtual currencies to solicit donations, Adeyemo said in a prepared testimony. Other countries, such North Korea and Russia have tapped into crypto, with Russia specifically turning to stablecoins like Tether to "finance its war machine," Adeyemo said.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Adeyemo told lawmakers Tuesday that as the Treasury continues to place sanctions on terrorist groups such as Hamas, those groups will move towards less traditional means, including crypto.</span></p>\r\n<h2 class="p1"><span class="s1">Lawmakers ask questions<b><br />\r\n</b></span></h2>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Lawmakers asked Adeyemo detailed questions about what crypto-specific tools the Treasury needs and how the department planned to bring digital assets into compliance.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"I think we can all agree that more work needs to be done to update and clarify our digital asset regulatory regime," said Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J. "However that does not and should not exempt service providers from complying with existing laws." </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Menendez's comments come after crypto exchange Binance and its former CEO Changpeng Zhao <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/264182/binance-looks-to-next-50-years-as-cz-steps-down"><span class="s5">admitted</span></a> to breaking anti-money laundering laws. The New Jersey Democrat asked Adeyemo what the Treasury plans to do to "step up enforcement."</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Sen. Thom Tillis, who released a crypto illicit finance discussion <a href="https://www.tillis.senate.gov/2024/4/tillis-hagerty-release-discussion-draft-on-crypto-illicit-finance-legislation"><span class="s5">draft</span></a> on Monday, argued that regulations need to be implemented to rein in digital assets.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"The one thing that I will tell people in the crypto or digital assets space that say 'nothing to see here, everything's fine' — they're wrong," the North Carolina Republican said. "There needs to be some light regulatory regimen put into place."</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Tillis called for "a hospitable environment" for digital assets and asked Adeyemo about the problems that could arise from applying "the old sort of banking construct" of KYC and AML to digital assets.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"I do think, that to your point, we have to take a differentiated approach depending on the type of tool and that's why we would use this, even under our proposal, in a risk-based manner," Adeyemo said in response.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>