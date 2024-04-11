<p>UK-based CF Benchmarks has announced the launch of its Bitcoin Volatility Index. The new product facilitates the tracking and trading of 30-day forward-looking bitcoin price volatility.</p>\r\n<p>The FCA-regulated firm's new product is composed of two indices, the CF Bitcoin Volatility Real Time Index (BVX) and the CF Bitcoin Volatility Index Settlement Rate (BVXS). These indices aggregate implied volatility from <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/287536/bitcoin-price-drops-below-69000-ahead-of-us-inflation-reading">bitcoin</a> options contracts listed on the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/274474/deribit-sees-increase-in-bitcoin-futures-open-interest-despite-declines-on-the-chicago-mercantile-exchange">Chicago Mercantile Exchange</a>, CME, into a single value to gauge market volatility and uncertainty.</p>\r\n<p>"Volatility indices have become a key indicator in financial markets providing participants with a means to measure investor sentiment and risk appetite," CF Benchmarks CEO Sui Chung said.</p>\r\n<h2>Real-time tracking of bitcoin volatility</h2>\r\n<p>The BVX index prints approximately every second to provide <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/287353/bitcoin-long-term-holder-begin-to-ease-off-profit-taking-glassnode">bitcoin</a> volatility in real-time, while the BVXS index calculates the daily settlement rate based on a 30-minute window of BVX observations between 1530 pm and 1600 pm London time.</p>\r\n<p>"CF Benchmarks’ Bitcoin Volatility Index will be the benchmark for bitcoin price volatility, just as the Bitcoin Reference Rate (BRR) is the benchmark for spot bitcoin," Chung added.</p>\r\n<p>According to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/264981/cf-benchmarks-launches-staking-index-series-for-institutional-clients">CF Benchmarks</a>, the new volatility index can be used as risk sentiment data or as the settlement mechanism for a range of products so market participants can trade volatility, and is UK Benchmarks Regulation (BMR) compliant.</p>\r\n<p>"Crypto market participants need to be able to trade volatility in crypto just like they can in other asset classes," CF Benchmarks Head of Product Thomas Erdosi said. He added that it also enables participants to gauge market sentiment.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>