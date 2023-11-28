CF Benchmarks launches staking index series for institutional clients

Crypto benchmark indices provider CF Benchmarks launched a staking index series for institutional clients.
Called the CF Staking Reward Rate Series, the data provides investors with the reward rates from certain proof-of-stake protocols, offering institutional clients a more relevant reflection of daily staking rewards, according to a company statement.
The indices from the new CF Staking Reward Rate Series have been registered with the European Union's Benchmark Regulation. The reward rate data comes from four institutional non-custodial staking providers, the firm added.
"Proof of Stake has become a popular consensus mechanism because it opens transaction validation and network governance to token holders,” Sui Chung, CEO of CF Benchmarks, said in a statement. "The CF Staking Reward Rate Series now offers a comprehensive overview of the proof-of-stake space, opening it up to prospective investors."
"Indices already form the baseline for financial products in most asset-classes that exist today," Chung added. "Indices like the CF Staking Reward Rate will become core infrastructure for a new generation of products and services that enable investors to gain exposure to this high potential activity."
