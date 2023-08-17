<p><span style="font-weight: 400">CME Group, which operates one of the world’s largest derivatives markets, announced today a new collaboration with crypto indexing firm CF Benchmarks to launch two new APAC-specific reference rates for bitcoin and ether.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">CME Group <a href="https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cme-group-and-cf-benchmarks-to-launch-apac-reference-rates-for-bitcoin-and-ether-on-september-11-301903064.html">said </a></span><span style="font-weight: 400">that the two new reference rates — the CME CF Bitcoin Reference Rate APAC and CME CF Ether-Dollar Reference Rate APAC — will go live on Sept. 11 and will provide a once-a-day rate, released at 4 p.m. Hong Kong time, in U.S. dollar terms for the two cryptocurrencies.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Giovanni Vicioso, CME’s global head of cryptocurrency products, said the new rates are designed to “meet the ever-evolving needs of global participants in the growing digital asset space.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">“Year-to-date, 37% of total crypto volume at CME Group has been traded during non-U.S. hours, with 11% of trades coming from the APAC region,” Vicioso added. </span><span style="font-weight: 400">“As we continue to see more institutional clients use our Bitcoin and Ether futures products in active portfolios or structured products like ETFs, these APAC reference rates will allow market participants to more accurately and precisely hedge cryptocurrency price risk with timing more closely aligned to their portfolios."</span></p>\r\n<h2><strong>CME, CF Benchmarks expanding reference-rate offerings</strong></h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Currently, CME and CF Benchmarks produce several crypto-related reference rates, including CME CF Bitcoin Reference Rate and CME CF-Ether Dollar Reference Rate, which are published at 4 p.m. London time. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The firms also published at 4 p.m. New York time another two rates — CME CF Bitcoin Reference Rate New York and CME CF Ether-Dollar Reference Rate New York.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Notably, CME’s bitcoin futures market saw volumes for July </span><span style="font-weight: 400">top its previous high</span><span style="font-weight: 400"> in April, with the exchange <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/242023/cme-bitcoin-futures-monthly-yearly-high">recording</a> $55.78 billion in volumes in July, according to data from Coinglass. CME saw $53.06 billion in monthly trading volume of bitcoin futures in April.</span></p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://embed.theblockcrypto.com/data/crypto-markets/futures/average-daily-volume-of-cme-bitcoin-futures-monthly/embed" title="Volume and OI of CME Bitcoin futures" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">In December, the duo </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/196306/cme-group-cf-benchmarks-launch-new-defi-reference-rates-for-aave-curve-and-synthetix"><span style="font-weight: 400">launched</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400"> a number of DeFi reference rates and real-time indices for Aave, Curve and Synthetix.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>