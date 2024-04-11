<p>Solend's pseudonymous founder 0xRooter took to X to show how deposits had increased during the last 24 hours on the heels of criticizing rival MarginFi, which had its creator announce his departure yesterday.</p>\r\n<p>Simultaneously, Solend's token rose by as much as 44% on Thursday before declining slightly to $1.57 as of 2:45 p.m. ET. according to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/257155/solend-slnd-usd">The Block's price page</a>.</p>\r\n<p>"Saw a big surge in activity on solend yesterday," <a href="https://twitter.com/0xrooter/status/1778484374054326730">0xRooter posted</a>. Deposits on the DeFi protocol for lending and borrowing on the Solana blockchain rose to $18.6 million on Thursday, the highest daily inflow since 2022, <a href="https://defillama.com/protocol/solend?usdInflows=true&amp;events=false&amp;tvl=false">according to DefiLlama</a>. </p>\r\n<p>In the past 24 hours, in what appears to be framed as a retaliation, 0xRooter has made some disparaging comments regarding MarginFi as the Solana-based DeFi protocol was shaken by the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/287748/marginfi-outflow">departure of its founder</a> amid internal disagreements.</p>\r\n<p>"Last July, MarginFi attempted to blackball Solend with peers, which we found out through backchannels. They spread falsehoods," 0xRooter <a href="https://twitter.com/0xrooter/status/1778240555623072025">said on Wednesday</a>. "MarginFi constantly bad-mouthed and farmed engagement with threads criticizing Solend."</p>\r\n<p><span data-v-f87c67ca="">According to </span><a href="https://defillama.com/protocol/marginfi-lending?usdInflows=true&amp;denomination=USD" data-v-f87c67ca=""><span data-v-f87c67ca="">DefiLlama</span></a><span data-v-f87c67ca="">, MarginFi has seen net outflows worth $194 million amid creator Edgar Pavlovsky’s resignation. The DeFi protocol's </span><span data-v-f87c67ca="">total value locked also dropped to $479.8 million, compared to $687.4 million on Tuesday and $811.1 million on April 1. </span></p>\r\n<p><span data-v-f87c67ca="">Pavlovsky’s publicly resigned hours after Solana liquid staking protocol SolBlaze </span><a href="https://twitter.com/solblaze_org/status/1778119790365999303" data-v-f87c67ca=""><span data-v-f87c67ca="">posted</span></a><span data-v-f87c67ca=""> accusations, claiming MarginFi had acted in bad faith by not distributing tokens allocated to users per SolBlaze’s depositor reward guidelines.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>