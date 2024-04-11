<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Edgar Pavlovsky, the creator of Solana-based crypto lending and borrowing platform MarginFi, announced his departure from the protocol on Wednesday due to internal disagreements. This has largely caused major outflows from one of the most used DeFi protocols on Solana.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">According to </span><a href="https://defillama.com/protocol/marginfi-lending?usdInflows=true&amp;denomination=USD"><span style="font-weight: 400;">DefiLlama</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, MarginFi saw net outflows worth $155 million from around Pavlovsky’s resignation announcement. Its total value locked also dropped to $524 million, compared to$738 million on Tuesday and $811 million on April 1. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“I don’t agree with the way things have been done internally or externally,” Pavlovsky </span><a href="https://twitter.com/edgarpavlovsky/status/1778175476118302775"><span style="font-weight: 400;">wrote</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> on X. </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">“I’ve told everyone involved I don’t really care about tokens, or money, or any of that.” </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Pavlovsky added that the departure is ultimately his failure as founder of MRGN Inc., the company behind the DeFi project. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">MarginFi also confirmed Pavlovsky’s exit, noting that its products and operations are unaffected. “His departure is a function of internal operational disagreements and of his own personal reasons, and we respect his privacy,” MarginFi said in its X </span><a href="https://twitter.com/marginfi/status/1778184679910166711"><span style="font-weight: 400;">post</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Pavlovsky’s resignation came just hours after Solana liquid staking protocol SolBlaze </span><a href="https://twitter.com/solblaze_org/status/1778119790365999303"><span style="font-weight: 400;">posted</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> its accusations against MarginFi, claiming that it acted in bad faith by not distributing tokens allocated to users per SolBlaze’s depositor reward guidelines. SolBlaze rewards BlazeStake Solana or Blaze token holders and depositors with tokens it calls “emissions,” which depositors on MarginFi are also eligible to receive.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">SolBlaze also accused MarginFi of dumping airdropped tokens from SolBlaze which were meant to be used for governance participation. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">However, SolBlaze </span><a href="https://twitter.com/solblaze_org/status/1778248370244694080"><span style="font-weight: 400;">later said</span></a> <span style="font-weight: 400;">(after Pavlovsky’s resignation) that it had communicated and resolved issues with the MarginFi team. SolBlaze added that MarginFi acknowledged its failure to distribute emissions allocations for eight days, and in response, MarginFi </span><a href="https://twitter.com/marginfi/status/1778248663946444930"><span style="font-weight: 400;">said</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> it would refund users for what it missed.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">MarginFi did not immediately respond to The Block’s request for comment.</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"> </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>