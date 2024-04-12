EigenLayer introduces six actively validated services including restaked rollups and Ethereum-native oracle

Crypto Ecosystems • April 12, 2024, 3:14AM EDT
UPDATED: April 12, 2024, 3:25AM EDT
Quick Take

  • EigenLayer has introduced six new actively validated services with the stage 3 mainnet launch.
  • The AVSs are AltLayer, Brevis, Eoracle, Lagrange, WitnessChain, and Xterio, which will be secured via restaking.

EigenLayer has expanded its ecosystem by launching six new actively validated services (AVS), marking another phase in its development with the mainnet phase 3 rollout.

This expansion follows the initial introduction of EigenDA, EigenLayer’s first AVS. The new AVSs introduced include AltLayer, Brevis, Eoracle, Lagrange, WitnessChain, and Xterio. These services represent a broad spectrum of functionalities designed to address various needs within the Ethereum ecosystem.

Some of these AVSs will make Ethere