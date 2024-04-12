<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Gopax, the Binance-backed South Korean cryptocurrency exchange, reported a net loss of 51.3 billion Korean won ($37 million) in 2023, compared to a net loss of 90.6 billion won in 2022, according to the year-end </span><a href="https://dart.fss.or.kr/dsaf001/main.do?rcpNo=20240412001438"><span style="font-weight: 400;">financial report</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> from Streami, its parent company. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The trading platform, which is one of South Korea’s five fully licensed crypto exchanges, recorded improved year-over-year performances last year. Its revenue grew 97% to 3.1 billion won, while its net operating loss shrunk 78% to about 17 billion won.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Stronger results from Gopax came as bull cycle sentiment arose in 2023 in South Korea, which continues to be one of the most active crypto markets in the world. In November 2023, the South Korean won replaced the U.S. dollar’s position as the largest fiat trading pair in crypto, according to a Bloomberg </span><a href="https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2023-12-05/korean-crypto-traders-influence-jumps-as-won-overtakes-dollar-during-rally"><span style="font-weight: 400;">report</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Meanwhile, most of Gopax’s losses in 2023 stemmed from the money entangled in Genesis Global Capital, which announced the suspension of withdrawals in November 2022 due to a liquidity crisis related to its involvement in FTX. Genesis was the operator of Gopax’s crypto custody service GoFi, which still owes its users 63.7 billion won, according to the financial report.</span></p>\r\n<h2><b>Binance acquisition stalled</b></h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Gopax was acquired by Binance in February 2023, as the global exchange stepped in to resolve its liquidity issues and gain a gateway into the South Korean market. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">However, local financial authorities have repeatedly </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/233446/south-korean-regulator-delays-gopax-acquisition-due-to-binance-sec-lawsuit"><span style="font-weight: 400;">delayed</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> approving the transfer of ownership to Binance, reportedly due to concerns surrounding its legal issues in the U.S. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Steve Kim, Binance’s Asia-Pacific business development director, said during a roundtable discussion in February that the global exchange is in early-stage talks </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/275342/binance-south-korea-gopax"><span style="font-weight: 400;">to reduce its shares</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> to become the second-largest shareholder, aiming to ease Gopax’s debts and compliance pressure. Binance CEO Richard Teng also visited Seoul in March to meet financial regulators, local media </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/285979/crypto-com-south-korea"><span style="font-weight: 400;">reported</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Binance remains the largest shareholder in Gopax with a 67.45% stake, according to the latest financial report,. A Binance spokesperson told The Block that there are no updates to share regarding any changes in Binance’s shares in Gopax.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Gopax did not immediately respond to The Block’s request for further comment.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>