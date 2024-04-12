<p>Top cryptocurrencies saw a sudden price downturn Friday afternoon as total liquidations edged toward half a billion within an hour.</p>\r\n<p>It's not clear exactly what caused the sudden dip in crypto market performance. The drop in prices could be due to events not directly related to the cryptocurrency market, such as the conflict between Iran and Israel. Earlier Friday, U.S. President Joe Biden <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2024/04/12/politics/white-house-iran-threat-israel/index.html">told reporters</a> he expects Iran will attack Israel “sooner than later.”</p>\r\n<p>Total cryptocurrency liquidations hit $466.5 million from about 2:00 p.m. ET to 3:00 p.m. ET Friday, according to the crypto liquidations tracker <a href="https://www.coinglass.com/LiquidationData">CoinGlass</a>. Of this, long liquidations hit $417.7 million and short liquidations reached $50.6 million.</p>\r\n<p>CoinGlass finds that within the past 24 hours, total liquidations reached $858.15 million among 270,018 traders.</p>\r\n<p>Major token prices fell during the past hour in what many are calling a "flash crash." <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/288032/bitcoin-halving-not-priced-in-despite-pre-event-trader-activity-analyst-says">Bitcoin's</a> <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd">price</a> fell from about $68,116 to $66,400 in that time frame as well, a 2.5% drop. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization is down 5.3% over the past 24 hours.</p>\r\n<p>Ethereum's token price also fell about 3.3% from $3,324 to $3,226 in the past hour, seeing its <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248349/ethereum-eth-usd">price</a> fall 8.11% overall within the past day.</p>\r\n<p>The token price of Solana also fell about 8.5% from $166 to $152 recently. Its 24-hour change was a negative 13.25%, according to The Block's prices.</p>\r\n<div class="c-scrollbar__hider" role="presentation" data-qa="slack_kit_scrollbar">\r\n<div class="c-scrollbar__child" role="presentation">\r\n<div class="c-virtual_list__scroll_container" role="list" data-qa="slack_kit_list" aria-label="MK Manoylov (direct message, away)">\r\n<div id="1712950573.916509" class="c-virtual_list__item" tabindex="0" role="listitem" aria-setsize="-1" data-qa="virtual-list-item" data-item-key="1712950573.916509">\r\n<div class="c-message_kit__background c-message_kit__background--hovered p-message_pane_message__message c-message_kit__message p-message_pane_message__message--last" role="presentation" data-qa="message_container" data-qa-unprocessed="false" data-qa-placeholder="false">\r\n<div class="c-message_kit__hover c-message_kit__hover--hovered" role="document" aria-roledescription="message" data-qa-hover="true">\r\n<div class="c-message_kit__actions c-message_kit__actions--default">\r\n<div class="c-message_kit__gutter">\r\n<div class="c-message_kit__gutter__right" role="presentation" data-qa="message_content">\r\n<div class="c-message_kit__blocks c-message_kit__blocks--rich_text">\r\n<div class="c-message__message_blocks c-message__message_blocks--rich_text" data-qa="message-text">\r\n<div class="p-block_kit_renderer" data-qa="block-kit-renderer">\r\n<div class="p-block_kit_renderer__block_wrapper p-block_kit_renderer__block_wrapper--first">\r\n<div class="p-rich_text_block" dir="auto">\r\n<div class="p-rich_text_section">Major crypto industry company stocks have also faired poorly. Coinbase’s COIN fell 6.21% to $246.68, and MicroStrategy’s MSTR fell 4.86% to $1,476 in Friday's trading session.</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>