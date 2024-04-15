<p>Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs may have hit more than a rough patch as the floor price for the once-celebrated collection hit its lowest point since August 2021.</p>\r\n<p>As of Monday, the floor price on Bored Ape NFTs sank to 10.9 ether (about $34,000), according to NFT Price Floor data. The NFTs' floor price has not been that low since early August 2021, when it hit 9.5 ether, also according to the NFT data site.</p>\r\n<p>Yuga Labs, the creator of the Bored Ape Yacht Club, or BAYC, collection declined to comment.</p>\r\n<p>The collection, which once had a slew of celebrities promoting the NFTs, first launched three years ago in April 2021. While the overall NFT market, especially for pricey, profile-picture tokens, has been depressed for quite some time, BAYC has often been regarded as the market's biggest success story, boasting an engaged community and popular iterative collections.</p>\r\n<p>Historically, BAYC is the top NFT collection, among the collectibles market, by sales volume, having registered more than $3 billion, according to CryptoSlam! data.<br />\r\n<br />\r\n</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_288566"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 943px;"><img class="has-caption size-full wp-image-288566" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/04/Screenshot-2024-04-15-at-9.54.02 PM.png" alt="" width="933" height="578" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">Bored Ape Yacht Club floor price history. Image: NFT Floor Price.</span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<p>BAYCs acquired by notable celebrities like <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/284354/bored-ape-kevin-hart">Kevin Hart</a> and Justin Bieber have later went on to sell for a fraction of their original price. The current floor price is more than 90% below BAYC's all-time high floor price of 128 ether (now about $395,000), which it hit in April 2022, according to NFT Price Floor.</p>\r\n<p><span data-v-f87c67ca="">Crypto startup firm MoonPay <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/233594/moonpay-gave-hollywood-celebs-bored-apes-to-promote-itself">helped facilitate</a> Hart’s purchase of a BAYC in 2022. The company </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/233594/moonpay-gave-hollywood-celebs-bored-apes-to-promote-itself" data-v-f87c67ca=""><span data-v-f87c67ca="">reportedly</span></a><span data-v-f87c67ca=""> also gifted other celebrities BAYC NFTs in exchange for promoting MoonPay. The list of celebrities included Hart, Bieber, </span><span data-v-f87c67ca=""><a href="https://www.theblock.co/linked/139238/madonna-becomes-the-latest-celeb-to-flaunt-a-new-bored-ape" data-v-f87c67ca="">Madonna</a></span><span data-v-f87c67ca=""> and Jimmy Fallon. </span></p>\r\n<p><span data-v-f87c67ca="">MoonPay, however, denied giving celebrities NFTs for free.</span></p>\r\n<p>A <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/193746/yuga-labs-moonpay-named-in-celebrity-nft-endorsement-lawsuit" data-v-f87c67ca="">class action lawsuit</a> was filed in late 2022 that alleging celebrities publicly promoted Bored Apes and MoonPay without disclosing either their financial interests in the companies or if they had received compensation.</p>\r\n<p>In February, Yuga Labs replaced its CEO, former Activision Blizzard executive Daniel Alegre, with Yuga co-founder Greg Solano. That same month, Yuga Labs also <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/277905/bored-apes-creator-yuga-labs-acquires-proof-takes-over-moonbirds-nft-brand">acquired</a> rival non-fungible token creator Proof, which is best known for its Moonbirds collection.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/nft-non-fungible-tokens/art-collectibles/ethereum-art-and-collectibles-nft-trade-volume/embed" title="Ethereum Art and Collectibles NFT Trade Volume" width="100%"></iframe></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>