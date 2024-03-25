<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Bored Ape Yacht Club #9258, once owned by American comedian Kevin Hart, was traded for around 13.26 ether ($46,200) earlier today on Blur, a non-fungible token exchange, after changing hands multiple times over the weekend. It was sold at a significantly lower price than what Hart paid for it over two years ago, according to the platform’s trading </span><a href="https://blur.io/asset/0xbc4ca0eda7647a8ab7c2061c2e118a18a936f13d/9258"><span style="font-weight: 400;">page</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Hart purchased the Bored Ape, seen wearing a colorful propeller hat, in January 2022 for 79.5 ether, worth over $200,000 at the time, according to Blur <a href="https://blur.io/asset/0xbc4ca0eda7647a8ab7c2061c2e118a18a936f13d/9258">data</a>.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Hart’s 2022 purchase was made with the help of crypto startup firm MoonPay. The company </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/233594/moonpay-gave-hollywood-celebs-bored-apes-to-promote-itself"><span style="font-weight: 400;">reportedly</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> assisted other celebrities in acquiring BAYC NFTs in exchange for promotional activities for MoonPay — sometimes without charge. The list of celebrities includes Justin Bieber, </span><span style="font-weight: 400;"><a href="https://www.theblock.co/linked/139238/madonna-becomes-the-latest-celeb-to-flaunt-a-new-bored-ape">Madonna</a></span><span style="font-weight: 400;"> and Jimmy Fallon, but MoonPay denied giving out Bored Ape NFTs for free.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In December 2022, MoonPay, Bored Ape maker Yuga Labs, Hart and dozens of celebrities were </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/193746/yuga-labs-moonpay-named-in-celebrity-nft-endorsement-lawsuit"><span style="font-weight: 400;">caught in a class-action lawsuit</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> from Scott + Scott, a California-based law firm, for allegedly pushing a scheme of undisclosed celebrity endorsements. Last summer, the lawsuit was updated to </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/244554/bored-apes-moonpay-class-action-adds-whistleblower-and-sothebys"><span style="font-weight: 400;">include auction house Sotheby’s</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> on the list of defendants.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Since its launch in 2021, the Bored Ape Yacht Club has become a symbol of the nonfungible token market. However, the NFT collection has seen a gradual decline in floor price — the value of the cheapest available NFT in a collection — which peaked at over 150 ether in May 2022 but fell to around 14 ether on March 23, according to CoinGecko </span><a href="https://www.coingecko.com/en/nft/bored-ape-yacht-club"><span style="font-weight: 400;">data</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>