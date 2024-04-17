<p>Crypto trading card game "Fantasy" has gone live on the Blast mainnet, following strong traction in its testnet stage.</p>\r\n<p>The game lets crypto influencers become trading cards that can be swapped by other users on the app. Those featured on the cards will take a 1.5% cut whenever their cards are traded.</p>\r\n<p>The project also raised $600,000 from Alliance DAO, Manifold Trading, Fabric Ventures and angel investors in a funding round that ended in February. The list of angels included former ParaFi Capital partner Santiago Santos, LayerZero Labs CEO <span class="css-1qaijid r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0 r-poiln3">Bryan Pellegrino</span> and pseudonymous NFT influencer money.</p>\r\n<p>"Fantasy" is also making claims available for a points airdrop. This will be based on activity on social media platform X and on-chain metrics on a few blockchains, including Blast.</p>\r\n<h2>Building on testnet activity</h2>\r\n<p>The project <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/286909/cryptos-latest-craze-is-swapping-influencers-as-trading-cards">found strong success on testnet</a>, with key influencers like Ansem pushing it. Ansem's trading cards saw hundreds of testnet ETH in trading volume, which saw him receive a couple of testnet ETH in trading rewards. As the project goes to mainnet, it will be seen whether it can attract high enough volumes to catch similar momentum.</p>\r\n<p>"Fantasy" also lets users enter competitions with five of their cards. The project claimed that as many as <span data-v-f87c67ca="">23,800</span> users entered such competitions on testnet, with 75,000 registered users overall.</p>\r\n<p data-v-f87c67ca="">"Fantasy" is based on Blast, a Layer 2 network on Ethereum that went <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/279883/ethereum-layer-2-chain-blast-releases-official-mainnet" data-v-f87c67ca="">live on mainnet</a> in February. Blast aims to provide a native-yield model for ether and stablecoins, offering 4% interest for the former and 5% for the latter. It was built by Tieshun Roquerre, the founder of the NFT marketplace Blur.</p>\r\n<p data-v-f87c67ca=""><i data-v-f87c67ca="">Disclaimer: Larry Cermak, CEO of The Block, is an angel investor in Blast.</i></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>