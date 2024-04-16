<p>Two of OKX's most senior executives have departed the company, according to a <a href="https://www.coindesk.com/business/2024/04/16/okx-og-execs-tim-byun-and-wei-lan-leave-crypto-exchange/">report</a> from CoinDesk.</p>\r\n<p>Tim Byun, who served as global government relations officer at the company and Wei Lan, head of product, have left OKX, the report said, citing anonymous sources. Byun at one time served as CEO of OKCoin, the parent company's U.S. subsidiary.</p>\r\n<p>The departures come as OKX <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/279264/okx-turkey">has been attempting</a> to expand its global footprint and acquire more customers outside of China. The exchange is one of the world's largest by trading volumes.</p>\r\n<p>OKX didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/spot/cryptocurrency-exchange-volume-monthly/embed" title="Cryptocurrency Monthly Exchange Volume" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>&nbsp;</p>\r\n<p>&nbsp;</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>