<p>TikTok owner ByteDance's enterprise technology services subsidiary, BytePlus, is partnering with Mysten Labs to enhance web3 gaming and SocialFi offerings on Sui, Mysten's blockchain network, as announced in a Wednesday <a href="https://blog.sui.io/byteplus-bytedance-sui-technology/">morning blog post</a> by the project's foundation. BytePlus will collaborate with Mysten Labs to offer various services to Sui, including recommendation solutions and augmented reality products.</p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">BytePlus offers several integral products for builders, including AI recommendation algorithm solutions and BytePlus CDN, a network of servers and data centers for accelerated delivery. According to Mysten Labs, these products will allow the builder to drive web3 videogame collaborations with major game development companies. </span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In addition, BytePlus will lend its data warehousing and AI-powered algorithmic tools to builders on the Layer 1 blockchain, supercharging their analytics and enabling them to scale infinitely, Mysten Labs said Wednesday in a statement. </span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"Integrating cutting-edge AI recommendation and visual algorithms into </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">Sui</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"> signifies a leap toward enhancing user experience within Web3 game platforms and socialFi projects," Mysten Labs CEO Evan Cheng said in the statement.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Byte Plus and Mysten Labs are also collaborating on rolling out programs to build Sui's community, such as international hackathons and educational series. </span></p>