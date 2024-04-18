<p>Coinbase International Exchange (CIE) and Coinbase Advanced will offer dogwifhat ($WIF) perpetual futures trading later this month. </p>\r\n<p>The exchange’s services for non-U.S. users will open perpetual futures trading for the Solana-based memecoin on April 25 at 9:30 UTC, CIE <a href="https://twitter.com/CoinbaseIntExch/status/1780989670891131187?t=BLlikFQI7n6dX8xxEfUYlA&amp;s=19">said</a> Thursday in a post on X. </p>\r\n<p>Roughly one week ago, Coinbase’s international platform pushed back its plans to launch a Pepe-based perpetual futures offering. The 1000PEPE-PERP was expected to open on CIE on April 18, according to an X <a href="https://twitter.com/CoinbaseIntExch/status/1780793319859134474?t=dlMBdzx8ypalJdMbg2lCKw&amp;s=19">post</a> from the exchange. </p>\r\n<p>CIE’s push to roll out a swath of crypto perpetual futures offerings comes a year after the exchange clinched regulatory approval to offer perpetual futures for non-U.S. customers in select jurisdictions. </p>\r\n<p>However, getting approval to offer similar products stateside has proved much more difficult. American regulators remain largely reluctant to greenlight risky crypto-based futures offerings. Still, Coinbase finally <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/245626/coinbase-obtains-regulatory-approval-to-offer-crypto-futures-trading-to-eligible-clients">secured approval</a> from the National Futures Association last year to offer crypto futures trading to a limited number of U.S. retail traders using Coinbase Advanced. </p>\r\n<p>Coinbase is pushing to expand its perpetual futures offerings amid strong growth in the derivatives market. Last month, derivatives trading volumes surged 86.5%, hitting $6.18 trillion, CoinDesk <a href="https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2024/04/05/crypto-derivatives-lost-overall-market-share-in-march-despite-hitting-record-high-trading-volume-of-618t/">reported</a>. </p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>