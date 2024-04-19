IRS releases draft form to report certain crypto transactions

<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The Internal Revenue Service released an early draft of a tax form for brokers and exchanges to report certain sales of digital assets, giving insight into how the IRS may categorize brokers. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">In the Form 1099-DA <a href="https://www.irs.gov/draft-tax-forms"><span class="s2">draft</span></a> posted on Thursday, the IRS lists broker types: kiosk operator, digital asset payment processor, hosted wallet provider, unhosted wallet provider and others. The form also asks for a "digital asset address" and whether the asset is a "noncovered security." </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The form stems from <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/247478/treasury-irs-release-proposed-crypto-tax-reporting-rules"><span class="s3">rules</span></a> proposed last year that say crypto brokers would be treated similarly to brokers for more traditional investments such as stocks and bonds. </span><span class="s4">Currently, taxpayers owe tax on gains and can deduct losses on digital assets when sold, but the Treasury said it is hard for taxpayers to calculate those gains. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The proposed rules are part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed in 2021 that </span><span class="s4">included crypto language to increase reporting made by brokers on customers’ crypto activity. </span></p>\r\n<h2 class="p1"><span class="s4">The proposed rules' impact</span></h2>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Ji Kim, chief legal and policy officer at the Crypto Council for Innovation, <a href="https://twitter.com/_jikim/status/1781401395633013130">posted on X</a> on Friday that it was "unfortunate" that unhosted wallet providers were listed as brokers.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s5">"This fails to recognize, among other things, that a wallet provider, as a software tech provider, does not have knowledge of the nature of transactions processed, nor the identity of the parties to transaction</span><span class="s6">," Kim said. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">If the rule is finalized, digital asset brokers will issue the form to investors annually, according to an April 9 <a href="https://gordonlaw.com/form-1099-da/"><span class="s2">post</span></a> from law firm Gordon Law Group. Brokers would include centralized and decentralized exchanges, wallets that allow users to trade digital assets and bitcoin ATMs. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p4"><span class="s1">"Although the crypto community is likely to push back against decentralized exchanges (DEXes) having to report to the IRS, we anticipate that the IRS will not be flexible on this requirement. DEXes do not currently collect tax information about their customers, but the IRS is likely to argue that they are, in fact, 'in a position to know” users’ identities and will enforce Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements," Gordon Law Group said in the post. </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>