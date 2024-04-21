<p>At first glance, ZKasino looked like any other crypto project. It had announced a $350 million <a href="https://twitter.com/ZKasino_io/status/1770063906515357779">valuation</a> for its Series A round, backed by $26 million from investors including crypto exchange MEXC. Its smart contracts were <a href="https://skynet.certik.com/projects/zkasino">audited</a> by the well-known security firm Certik (after an <a href="https://zkasino.medium.com/zkasino-pre-audit-by-chatgpt-89969730cc79">initial pass</a> by ChatGPT). The project's testnets were operational. </p>\r\n<p>And so by the time of the project's launch, over $33 million in ether was bridged by over 10,000 participants to ZKasino's network, hoping to score extra $ZKAS when the protocol launched. After all, the project promised that the ether could be returned at users' request. </p>\r\n<p>However, there were warning signs. A deluge in Dubai cancelling ZKasino's event was <a href="https://x.com/ZKasino_io/status/1780213743583924541">one thing</a>, but accusations of mismanagement had been leveled against the team by <a href="https://x.com/ZigZagExchange/status/1771536853272855006">former colleagues</a> and blockchain sleuth ZachXBT <a href="https://x.com/zachxbt/status/1731025316204745113">in the past</a>. A user representing the ZigZag exchange alleged that the team behind ZKasino had stolen the initial funds for the project from ZigZag's treasury. Alongside other allegations of unpaid contractors and shady business practices, in one memorable incident, ZKasino's founder, known as Derivatives Monke, had also posted an incredibly graphic video to make a sarcastic joke, though they later <a href="https://x.com/ZKasino_io/status/1703139953885020624">apologized</a>. </p>\r\n<p>When ZKasino finally launched after several delays yesterday, investors were stunned to hear that the plans had changed. Rather than being able to redeem their ether as planned, it was automatically vested into $ZKAS tokens, as a "favour" in order to "provide a seamless transition and a superior user experience," or so the project <a href="https://zkasino.medium.com/the-zkasino-network-goes-live-f39dfa1f740a">announced</a>. </p>\r\n<p>Users revolted at news of the change, noting that language on ZKasino's website promising ether refunds <a href="https://x.com/Dude_Its_Ritik/status/1781723431177740547">had changed</a> and now users' $ZKAS would vest over the course of fifteen months. Allegations that ZKasino is a rug pull have been levied from thousands of accounts as personal information about Derivatives Monke spreads online from furious investors hoping to recoup their capital. </p>\r\n<p>Following the launch, token launchpads <a href="https://x.com/apeterminal/status/1781836764958830658">Ape Terminal</a> and <a href="https://x.com/0x_nl/status/1781936923910807691">AIT Launchpad</a> cancelled ZKasino's IDO while exchange MEXC cancelled its $ZKAS <a href="https://www.mexc.com/support/articles/17827791515425">listing</a>. Most investors, though, could only watch the blockchain as their $33 million in ETH was <a href="https://etherscan.io/address/0x7911fea7b36fbd58a771bbf907aad2ef4bdcc491">deposited</a> into staking platform Lido. </p>\r\n<p>Amidst the uproar, the team has remained mostly quiet, though yesterday Derivatives Monke took time to <a href="https://x.com/Derivatives_Ape/status/1781786712764494010">insult a critic</a> on X. Today, the project posted a relatively benign <a href="https://twitter.com/ZKasino_io/status/1782053963388391755">announcement</a> that it plans to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/288175/ethereums-pectra-upgrade-to-bring-smart-contract-functionality-to-wallets-as-experts-debate-eip-3074">implement EIP-3074</a> when the protocol change goes live on Ethereum. Derivatives Monke, quoting the post on X, promised to <a href="https://x.com/Derivatives_Ape/status/1782055234380185601">keep building</a>. </p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>