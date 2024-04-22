<p>Crypto venture capital firm Big Brain Holdings said it never invested in the decentralized gambling network ZKasino, a project that has allegedly scammed investors at its launch over the weekend.</p>\r\n<p>ZKasino had previously <a href="https://twitter.com/belizardd/status/1782008681434878278">announced</a> a $26 million Series A round naming investors including Big Brain and MEXC exchange in a now-deleted post. Big Brain Holdings claimed it received a token distribution offer from ZKasino that it will not opt to receive.</p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“We have never invested in ZKasino but were offered a pro-rata token distribution that we have not received and will not opt to receive,” the Big Brain team </span><a href="https://twitter.com/BigBrainVC/status/1782024980013703594"><span style="font-weight: 400;">wrote</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> on X on Sunday. The team further added that the VC had invested in ZigZag exchange, founders of which had gone on to join ZKasino. </span></p>\r\n<p>ZKasino users had bridged over $33 million in ether on the gambling platform with aims to earn bonus native ZKAS token at launch. The project promised users that the bridged ether could be returned at users’ request.</p>\r\n<p>However, investors later discovered to their dismay that ZKasino had changed its plan in a way that users’ ether was automatically vested into ZKAS tokens instead of being redeemed at users’ will. The project had said that the change was made to ensure a “seamless transition and a superior user experience.” </p>\r\n<p>Nevertheless, ZKasino proceeded to launch itself. Its launch <a href="https://twitter.com/ZKasino_io/status/1781717684364689762">announcement</a> on X currently has over 9,300 replies, many of which are from its investors demanding that their funds be given back immediately.</p>\r\n<p>Several allegations of fraudulent actions by the ZKasino team have already been raised by its former colleagues at <a href="https://twitter.com/ZigZagExchange/status/1771536853272855006">ZigZag</a> and blockchain sleuth <a href="https://twitter.com/zachxbt/status/1731025316204745113">ZachXBT</a>, which included claims that the ZKasino team had stolen money, avoided paying contractors, and “giveaway” event winners.</p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The crypto community on X expressed skepticism toward Big Brain’s clarification regarding ZKasino. Several users <a href="https://twitter.com/BigBrainVC/status/1782024980013703594">replied</a> to Big Brain’s announcement asking why the team did not clarify its stance prior to the project’s alleged fraud.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“They have been claiming since long that you’ve invested and you only figured now to clear it up with all the people after the team scammed? Something doesn’t add up,” <a href="https://twitter.com/oesnetwork/status/1782036396825620888">wrote</a> a commentator on X.</span></p>\r\n<div class="css-175oi2r">\r\n<div class="css-175oi2r r-1s2bzr4">\r\n<div id="id__m7axjaa05b" class="css-1rynq56 r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0 r-37j5jr r-1inkyih r-16dba41 r-bnwqim r-135wba7" dir="auto" lang="en" data-testid="tweetText"><span class="css-1qaijid r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0 r-poiln3">"Why didn’t you say anything when they used your name repeatedly and claim on Twitter that you’d invested?," a user <a href="https://twitter.com/bingojack90/status/1782026210719187160">enquired</a>.</span></div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">ZKasino and Big Brain did not respond immediately to The Block's request for further comments.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>