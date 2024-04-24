<p>Approximately $9.4 billion in cryptocurrency options are set to expire this Friday on the Deribit derivatives exchange.</p>\r\n<p>The majority of the options set to expire are bitcoin contracts, with a notional value of $6.35 billion. The put-call ratio ahead of Friday's end-of-month expiry is elevated at 0.68 — an increase in the amount of puts versus calls when compared to the previous week. </p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_290683"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 1210px;"><img class="has-caption size-large wp-image-290683" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/04/bitcoin-options-strike-price-1200x328.jpg" alt="" width="1200" height="328" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">Bitcoin options worth over $6.3 billion are set to expire this Friday. Image: The Block.</span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<p>Ether options with a notional value of $3.08 billion are also set to expire. However, the condition of ether options reveals a significantly lower number of puts versus calls than the bitcoin ratio. For ether contracts, the put-call ratio is a lower 0.49 ahead of Friday's expiry. A put-call options ratio below one indicates that the call volume exceeds the put volume, signifying bullish sentiment in the market.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_290685"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 1210px;"><img class="has-caption size-large wp-image-290685" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/04/ether-option-strike-price-1200x328.jpg" alt="" width="1200" height="328" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">Ether options worth over $3 billion are set to expire this Friday. Image: The Block.</span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<h2>Bullish bitcoin $100,000 end-of-year calls</h2>\r\n<p>Based on Deribit <a href="https://metrics.deribit.com/options/BTC">data</a>, the largest open interest leading up to the year-end expiry consists of calls at a $100,000 strike price. This bullish trade indicates that derivatives players anticipate Bitcoin's value to surpass this price by December.</p>\r\n<p>"We have seen a flurry of bitcoin options activity around the year-end expiry as investors begin to position for a post-halving resumption of the uptrend and a breakout from this two month long consolidation," QCP Capital analysts said.</p>\r\n<p>The sentiment inferred from the positioning of options for the end-of-year expiry corresponds with Tuesday's analyst <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/290504/bitcoin-has-room-to-trend-higher-in-less-leveraged-market-standard-chartered">note</a> from Standard Chartered, which fixed an end-of-2024 target price of $150,000 for bitcoin and $8,000 for ether.</p>\r\n<p>Options are <a href="https://www.theblock.co/learn/245708/what-are-decentralized-derivatives" data-v-f87c67ca="">derivative</a> contracts that give a trader the right but not the obligation to buy or sell the underlying asset at a predetermined price on or before a specific date. A call option gives the right to buy, and a put offers the right to sell. It is assumed that a trader who buys put options is implicitly bearish on the market, while a call buyer is bullish.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>