<p>The crypto exchange OKX will list SAFE for spot trading, the company said on Monday. </p>\r\n<p>According to an OKX <a href="https://www.okx.com/help/okx-to-list-safe-safe-for-spot-trading">release</a>, SAFE deposits will open at 11:00 a.m. ET on April 22, with withdrawals starting at 6:00 a.m. ET on April 24. Following a company review, the firm will list the SAFE/USDT trading pair. </p>\r\n<p>"Safe includes a full stack of account abstraction infrastructure and the industry-standard multi-sig wallet. The project is focused on making every Ethereum account, a smart account and enabling new use cases like AI, staking, gaming, SocialFi, DeFi and payments to flourish with gasless transactions, easy face-ID like logins, onramps, recovery and more," OKX <a href="https://www.okx.com/help/okx-to-list-safe-safe-for-spot-trading">wrote</a> in a Monday post.</p>\r\n<p>SAFE, which has a total supply of 1 billion, is the token from Safe, a firm developing multisig wallets and was previously called <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/266474/safe-sygnum-bank-coincover-launch-crypto-recovery-service">Gnosis Safe</a>. <a href="https://www.theblock.co/learn/245704/what-is-a-multisig-wallet">Multisig wallets</a> require two or more signatures to access their funds and are generally considered a more secure way to store digital assets. </p>\r\n<p>Safe acquired the crypto treasury management firm <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/288303/sequoia-backed-crypto-treasury-management-platform-multis-acquired-by-safe">Multis</a> on April 18, The Block previously reported. Safe notes over $100 billion assets stored and 8.1 million accounts deployed, according to the firm's website. </p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>