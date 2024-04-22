<p>The total supply for U.S. dollar-pegged stablecoins appears to be trending towards its previous all-time high as the issuing of new tokens creates an increasingly more competitive space. </p>\r\n<p>Toward the end of last week, the total supply of USD-pegged stablecoins hit $165 billion, the highest token level in nearly two years, according to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/stablecoins/usd-pegged/total-stablecoin-supply">The Block Data Dashboard</a>. The expanding supply of stablecoins has been <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/286640/ethena-usde-stablecoin-crosses-2-billion-supply">buoyed</a> by the rising market cap of Ethena’s “synthetic dollar," or USDe stablecoin, which in recent days has plateaued around $2.4 billion.</p>\r\n<p>When the total stablecoin market hit $165 billion last Thursday, that constituted the highest mark for supply since late June 2022, also according to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/stablecoins/usd-pegged/total-stablecoin-supply">The Block Data Dashboard</a>. The all-time record high for supply is over $180 billion.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/stablecoins/usd-pegged/total-stablecoin-supply/embed" title="Total Stablecoin Supply" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<h2>Growing supply and options</h2>\r\n<p>The USD-pegged stablecoin market, long dominated by Tether's USDT and Circle's USDC, is growing in terms of total supply and the number of choices. USDT is the clear leader with about a 70% market share, according to <a href="https://defillama.com/stablecoins">DeFiLlama data</a>.</p>\r\n<p>Besides Ethena's new stablecoin launching a little more than two months ago, Silicon Valley-based PayPal launched its own stablecoin with Paxos <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/272309/paypals-stablecoin-market-cap-grows-70-over-last-month-to-290-million">in August 2023</a>. Then earlier this month, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/286372/ripple-to-launch-usd-stablecoin-cto-david-schwartz-hopes-will-rival-usdt-and-usdc">Ripple announced</a> it has plans to launch a USD-pegged stablecoin later this year. </p>\r\n<p>At the time of its announcement, Ripple suggested the total stablecoin market would explode in the coming years and hit $2.8 trillion by 2028. </p>\r\n<p>&nbsp;</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>