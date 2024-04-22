<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Traditional markets could be taking a page from cryptocurrency markets as the New York Stock Exchange contemplates trading nonstop in a recent survey, according to the Financial Times. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The NYSE's data analytics team sent out a survey asking stakeholders about whether round-the-clock trading should occur on weekends as well as during a five-day week, the <a href="https://www.ft.com/content/31c3a55b-9af9-4158-8a49-4397540571bf"><span class="s2">Financial Times</span></a> reported on Monday. This would be in stark contrast to the exchange's current hours, which are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Cryptocurrency markets operate nonstop, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and 365 days a year, which <a href="https://www.kraken.com/learn/what-makes-crypto-24-7-365"><span class="s2">crypto firms</span></a> say allows for flexibility and more opportunities to create wealth no matter where investors are globally. This comes as retail trading ballooned during the pandemic and investors can trade some stocks on a 24/7 cycle on platforms such as Robinhood. </span></p>\r\n<h2 class="p1"><span class="s1">The 24 Exchange proposal</span></h2>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">NYSE's survey comes as a start-up firm called 24 Exchange is seeking the Securities and Exchange Commission's approval to launch the first around-the-clock exchange. According to the Financial Times, the firm is backed by New York Mets owner Steven Cohen's Point72 Ventures fund. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The firm's filing is the second attempt for 24X after it withdrew a proposal last year due to operational and technical issues. The SEC has months to review the firm's plans, the Financial Times noted. </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>