<p class="p1"><span class="s1">A newly introduced bill in the Senate would be beneficial to stablecoin issuers, according to a note from investment bank TD Cowen.</span></p>
<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The <i>Lummis-Gillibrand Payment Stablecoin Act</i>, introduced <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/288723/lummis-gillibrand-introduce-bill-prohibiting-unbacked-algorithmic-stablecoins-among-other-regulatory-frameworks"><span class="s3">last week</span></a> by Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., and Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., would create "clear rules of the road," the bank said in a note on Monday.</span></p>
<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"Lummis-Gillibrand, in our view, would be positive for stable coin issuers as it would establish clear rules of the road. </span><span class="s1">It also would be symbolically significant for crypto in general as it would be the first constructive crypto legislation from Congress," said the TD Cowen Washington Research Group, led by Jaret Seiberg.</span></p>
<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The bill, if passed, will require stablecoin issuers to hold one-to-one cash or cash-equivalent reserves to back their token. It also bans algorithmic stablecoins and says that issuers and users cannot use stablecoins for illicit or unauthorized purposes such as money laundering.</span></p>
<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The bill also gives federal and state agencies roles in chartering and enforcement.</span></p>
<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Lummis and Gillibrand said they received technical assistance from the Federal Reserve, the Treasury Department and state financial regulators in Wyoming and New York. The Biden administration could support the bill, TD Cowen said, but noted such legislation still faces "significant hurdles" such as keeping support from the White House and being attached to a broader legislative package.</span></p>
<p class="p3"><span class="s1">Stablecoin legislation could also kindle M&amp;A, TD Cowen added. </span></p>
<p class="p4"><span class="s2">"If this approach is adopted, we believe it could lead to mergers between banks and stable coin issuers as issuers will want the advantages of being a bank and a bank looking to play a role in stable coins will want the user base of an existing issuer," the group said in its note.</span></p>
<h2 class="p1"><span class="s1"><b>Negotiations on the House side</b></span></h2>
<p class="p5"><span class="s1">House Financial Services Chair Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., and ranking Democrat Maxine Waters, D-Calif., have been working on a regulatory framework for stablecoins. <span class="s3">Industry sources</span> <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/283794/stablecoin-bills-2024-passage-looks-bleak-as-talks-stall-and-time-dwindles">have said</a> talks over who should be the primary regulator for stablecoin issuers have been caught in a holding pattern.</span></p>
<p class="p1"><span class="s1">TD Cowen said a compromise between the two could be similar to the Senate bill.</span></p>
<p class="p3"><span class="s1">"We still believe the still-being-negotiated deal between House Financial Services Chair Patrick McHenry and Rep. Maxine Waters will be the base text for the eventual bill. Lummis-Gillibrand, however, still matters as it offers insight into what we can expect from McHenry and Waters," TD Cowen said in its note.</span></p>
<p class="p3"><span class="s1">On the Senate side, Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, would be integral to the passage of a stablecoin bill. The Senate Banking Committee chair told <a href="https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2024-04-16/stablecoin-law-push-gets-surprise-boost-from-crypto-skeptic-sherrod-brown"><span class="s4">Bloomberg</span></a> last week he is open to advancing stablecoin legislation in a package with a bill to allow banks to do business with marijuana business and other measures.</span></p>