<p>PayPal is promoting incentives for bitcoin miners who take steps to reduce their operations' environmental impacts.</p>
<p>The PayPal Blockchain Research Group, in tandem with non-profit EnergyWeb, has developed a clean energy validation platform to monitor and reward less energy-intensive bitcoin mining operations, PayPal <a href="https://pyusd.mirror.xyz/P2fyue5RNhdOAV_IREgLPkj70vk-7zLAAw7Rk39s0iw">said</a> Monday in a blog. The solution's development comes as bitcoin generation puts immense strain on local electrical grids and taxpayers in the U.S., <a href="https://www.climate.gov/news-features/climate-qa/what-can-we-do-slow-or-stop-global-warming">according</a> to critics.</p>
<p>Bitcoin mining is a process in which people called "miners" solve cryptographic puzzles to create new blocks of transactions on a cryptocurrency's blockchain, with the fastest miners earning bitcoins for their work. To solve those puzzles quickly, miners use large, energy-guzzling computers. </p>
<p>PayPal's proposed solution will distribute bitcoin to "green" bitcoin miners, or individuals who use low-carbon energy sources in their mining operations. Using low-carbon mining methods limits carbon emissions, slowing global warming, <a href="https://www.climate.gov/news-features/climate-qa/what-can-we-do-slow-or-stop-global-warming">according</a> to the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration.</p>
<p>Critics have sought to limit bitcoin mining, arguing that it creates air, water and noise pollution, among other environmental issues. The process consumes an estimated 127 terawatt-hours (TWh) per year, or more than the energy used in Argentina, <a href="https://rmi.org/cryptocurrencys-energy-consumption-problem/">according</a> to global energy non-profit Rocky Mountain Institute.</p>
<p>Meanwhile, a New York Times <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2021/09/03/climate/bitcoin-carbon-footprint-electricity.html">analysis</a> shows that bitcoin miners collectively use roughly seven times the energy Google uses for its global operations per year. </p>