<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Ripple Labs filed its rebuttal to the Securities and Exchange Commission's push to have the firm pay close to $2 billion in penalties, in a court document filed late on Monday. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">This comes after the SEC said last month that Ripple should pay close to $2 billion in fines for selling XRP to institutional investors, but Ripple said that figure should be closer to $10 million in its opposition motion. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"Our opposition to the SEC’s request for $2B in penalties for legacy institutional sales is now public," said Ripple Chief Legal Office Stuart Alderoty in a <a href="https://twitter.com/s_alderoty/status/1782579957874749647"><span class="s2">post</span></a> on X on Monday. "In a case that had no allegations (or findings) of recklessness or fraud, and in which Ripple won on significant issues, the SEC’s ask is just more evidence of its ongoing intimidation against all of crypto in the U.S." </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"We remain confident that the Judge will approach this final remedies phase fairly," Alderoty added. </span></p>\r\n<h2 class="p1"><span class="s1">A long road</span></h2>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The SEC and Ripple have been battling in court for years after the SEC accused the firm of raising $1.3 billion through the sale of XRP which it says is an unregistered security. Last year, Judge Analisa Torres of New York <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/235926/sec-lawsuit-over-whether-xrp-is-a-security-will-go-to-trial#:~:text=%22We%20are%20pleased%20that%20the,the%20Howey%20test%20to%20crypto"><span class="s3">ruled</span></a> that some of Ripple’s sales, called programmatic, of XRP did not violate securities laws because of a blind bid process in place for them. She did, however, rule that other direct sales of the token to institutional investors were securities. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The SEC said Ripple had made billions of dollars in institutional sales of XRP and argued in its court filing last month that Ripple "still holds the largest amount of XRP by any person and continues to sell it, unregistered, to institutional purchasers." </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Ripple says it has changed the way it sells XRP after last year's court ruling. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"Ripple has publicly acknowledged that ruling, and does so again now. It has changed the way it sells XRP and changed its contracts to avoid the problems identified by this Court," the firm said in Monday's filing. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The SEC did not immediately respond to a request for comment. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Last <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/284776/ripple-needs-to-pay-1-95-billion-in-fines-sec-says-in-proposed-final-judgment"><span class="s3">month</span></a>, the SEC said it wanted Ripple Labs to pay close to $2 billion, including $876 million in disgorgement, $198 million in prejudgment interest and a civil penalty of $876 million, in its proposed final judgment. The agency asked Judge Torres to weigh the "severity" of the firm's misconduct. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The SEC fails to show that disgorgement is warranted and also said prejudgment interest should also be thrown out, Ripple argued on Monday. A civil penalty should not exceed $10 million, the firm added. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"Ripple’s conduct was not egregious," the firm said in its filing. "Its Institutional Sales were made to forty-one 'sophisticated individuals and entities' … over eight years. Those entities were fully informed about the transactions into which they were entering and chose to do so in their own financial interests. There is no allegation that Ripple deceived or misled them." </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>