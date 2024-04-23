Blockchain Association and Crypto Freedom Alliance of Texas sue the SEC over newly adopted dealer rule

<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The Blockchain Association and the Crypto Freedom Alliance of Texas sued the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over a newly adopted dealer rule that they say would have "disastrous effects" on the industry.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Both groups filed a complaint against the regulator on Monday in a Texas district court, accusing the SEC of violating the Administrative Procedures Act </span><span class="s2">— a law that governs how federal agencies develop and issue rules. The Blockchain Association is backed by members such as </span><span class="s1">Coinbase, Digital Currency Group, Uniswap and Kraken, among others. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The groups are asking for a court order to "strike down" the new rule.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s3">"Before more harm can be done by this rabid regulator, we are seeking declaratory judgment and injunctive relief against the SEC to overturn their rule expansion and prohibit its use against our industry," said Blockchain Association CEO Kristin Smith, in a statement.</span></p>\r\n<h2>SEC's new rules</h2>\r\n<p class="p4"><span class="s4">The SEC <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/276283/sec-adopts-rule-to-have-stricter-oversight-over-dealers-looping-in-crypto-and-defi"><span class="s5">voted</span></a> in February to adopt rules that require </span><span class="s6">market participants who have significant liquidity-providing roles to comply with federal securities laws, looping in cryptocurrency to the mix. The 247-page rule would apply to people transacting in crypto assets that meet the definition of securities or government securities, with the exception of having assets less than $50 million. The rule also looped in DeFi, and received major pushback from crypto industry groups at the time.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s2">The Blockchain Association and the </span><span class="s1">Crypto Freedom Alliance of Texas said by adopting the rule, the SEC violated APA by "exceeding its statutory authority" in defining dealers and also ignored questions and concerns raised by stakeholders on how the rule would apply to digital assets and DeFi, the groups allege.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"In short, the Commission inexplicably refused to exempt the digital assets industry or to coherently explain how and when the rule would apply to those novel markets," the groups said in the complaint.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The compliance date for the <a href="https://www.sec.gov/rules/2022/03/further-definition-a-part-a-regular-business-definition-dealer-and-government#34-99477"><span class="s5">rule</span></a> is a year out after it goes effective on April 29, 2024.</span></p>\r\n<p>"The Commission undertakes rulemaking consistent with its authorities and laws governing the administrative process and will vigorously defend the final dealer rules in court," an SEC spokesperson said in a statement to The Block.</p>\r\n<h2 class="p1"><span class="s1">Other lawsuits against the SEC</span></h2>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">This lawsuit marks one of a few lodged against the regulator over the past year.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p4"><span class="s6">The Crypto Freedom Alliance of Texas also <a href="https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240220458690/en/SEC%E2%80%99s-Unlawful-Targeting-of-Digital-Asset-Industry-Challenged-in-New-Lawsuit-From-Startup-LEJILEX-and-Crypto-Freedom-Alliance-of-Texas"><span class="s5">sued</span></a> the SEC alongside digital asset company LEJILEX in February in a Texas court over the agency's "unlawful targeting" of the crypto industry. The DeFi Education Fund and a Texas Apparel Company Beba took the SEC to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/284508/defi-education-fund-and-texas-apparel-company-beba-take-sec-to-court-over-regulating-by-enforcement-stance"><span class="s5">court</span></a> last month over APA violations and asked the court to declare that their $BEBA token airdrop is not a security.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p5"><span class="s1">Last year, crypto exchange Coinbase also sued the SEC to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/281815/coinbase-asks-appeals-court-to-direct-sec-to-begin-writing-rules-for-crypto"><span class="s7">get</span></a> the agency to say yes or no to its rulemaking petition.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. 