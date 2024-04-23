Solana DEX aggregator acquires Ultimate Wallet as part of mobile push

Mergers & Acquisitions • April 23, 2024, 12:22PM EDT
  • Solana DEX aggregator Jupiter has acquired self-custody wallet firm Ultimate Wallet, the two companies announced today.
  • Jupiter is making a mobile push with a beta slated for May.

Solana DEX aggregator Jupiter announced Tuesday it has acquired the self-custody crypto wallet firm Ultimate Wallet as it aims to onboard millions more users with a mobile expansion.

Along with posting news of the acquisition to X, Jupiter said its "mobile initiative to onboard tens of millions of users is beginning" and will be "ready for beta in May."

Jupiter said that acquiring Ultimate Wallet fits into its mobile strategy. It's "one of the best DeFi mobile apps, and we’re going to leverage their technology and team to turbocharge Jupiter Mobile," the company said.

