Solana DEX aggregator acquires Ultimate Wallet as part of mobile push

Solana DEX aggregator Jupiter announced Tuesday it has acquired the self-custody crypto wallet firm Ultimate Wallet as it aims to onboard millions more users with a mobile expansion.

Along with posting news of the acquisition to X, Jupiter said its "mobile initiative to onboard tens of millions of users is beginning" and will be "ready for beta in May."

Jupiter said that acquiring Ultimate Wallet fits into its mobile strategy. It's "one of the best DeFi mobile apps, and we’re going to leverage their technology and team to turbocharge Jupiter Mobile," the company said.