<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds in the U.S. recorded a third consecutive day of net inflows on Tuesday, bringing in $31.64 million, according to SosoValue data. The positive streak for the bitcoin funds follows five days of outflow leading up to bitcoin's </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/289875/bitcoin-ushers-in-fourth-halving-as-miners-block-subsidy-reward-drops-to-3-125-btc"><span style="font-weight: 400;">halving event</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Grayscale's GBTC recorded $66.88 million worth of net outflow on Tuesday, while BlackRock's spot bitcoin ETF brought in $37.92 million in net inflows, the largest daily net inflow of the day among these spot bitcoin ETFs, SoSoValue <a href="https://sosovalue.xyz/assets/etf">data</a> showed. Ark Invest's fund brought in $33.28 million, and Bitwise's logged $23.23 million in net inflows, </span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Since their January debut, U.S. spot bitcoin ETFs have accumulated a total net inflow of $12.42 billion as of Tuesday, with total net assets of $55.82 billion. </span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Grayscale's ETF has seen $16.83 billion move out of the fund since conversion, while its net outflows have decreased compared to those in previous weeks. The week of March 18 saw over $2 billion leave GBTC.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Meanwhile, BlackRock's IBIT, which recorded 70 consecutive days of net inflows as of Tuesday, has a current cumulative net inflow of $15.48 billion. </span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The price of bitcoin rose 0.16% in the past 24 hours to $66,675, according to </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd"><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Block's Price Page</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p>
<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/bitcoin-spot-etf-market-share/embed" title="Spot Bitcoin ETF Volume Market Share" width="100%"></iframe></p>