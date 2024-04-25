<p>Bitcoin long liquidations hit almost $40 million in the past 24 hours as the price dropped to a weekly low of just above the $64,000 mark.</p>\r\n<p data-v-f87c67ca=""><span data-v-f87c67ca="">According to Coinglass </span><a href="https://www.coinglass.com/LiquidationData" data-v-f87c67ca="">data</a>, there were over $39 million in bitcoin long liquidations in the past 24 hours out of a total of $45 million in liquidated BTC positions. In the wider cryptocurrency market, there were over $212 million in liquidations over the past 24 hours. Of these liquidations, the vast majority — around $178 million — were long positions.</p>\r\n<p>Bitcoin is holding precariously above the $64,000 mark, falling by over 3.6% in the past 24 hours, and was trading at $64,033 at 5:35 a.m. ET, according to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/prices" data-v-f87c67ca="">The Block’s Price Page</a>. Data from The Block shows <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/288630/ether-derivatives-conditions-could-trigger-sharp-eth-price-swing-in-the-near-future-analysts-say" data-v-f87c67ca="">ether</a> posting a drop of 3.5% to $3,137 in the same period.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_290837"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 723px;"><img class="has-caption size-full wp-image-290837" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/04/bitcoin-price-holding-above-64000.png" alt="" width="713" height="522" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">The price of bitcoin held just slightly above the $64,000 mark, falling by over 3.6% in the past 24 hours. Image: The Block.</span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<h2>Deceleration in ETF inflows</h2>\r\n<p><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/289978/grayscale-plans-industry-low-0-15-fee-for-bitcoin-mini-trust-spinoff-fund-under-ticker-btc">Grayscale's</a> converted GBTC fund saw $130.42 million in outflows on Wednesday, and inflows from other spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds either slowed or paused. <span data-v-f87c67ca="">Eight other funds, including <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/290265/blackrocks-spot-bitcoin-etf-joins-exclusive-club-after-70-straight-days-of-growth">BlackRock’s</a> IBIT and Bitwise’s BITB, recorded zero flows on the same day</span><span data-v-f87c67ca="">.</span></p>\r\n<p>BlackRock's ETF saw its first day without inflows after a 71-day streak of inflows into its fund. Only Fidelity’s FBTC and the ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF saw inflows on Wednesday, with $5.6 million and $4.2 million, respectively, according to <span data-v-f87c67ca="">SoSoValue <a href="https://sosovalue.xyz/assets/etf" data-v-f87c67ca="">data</a>. </span></p>\r\n<p>Bitcoin dominance edged down slightly over the past day to 50.8%, with ether dominance seeing a slight uptick to 15.4%, according to Coingecko <a href="https://www.coingecko.com/">data</a>. The global cryptocurrency market cap decreased by around 3.6% in the past 24 hours and now stands at $2.49 trillion, according to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/prices">The Block's Prices Page</a>.</p>\r\n<p><a href="https://www.theblock.co/indices/top/277090/gmci-30-gm30" data-v-f87c67ca="">The GM 30 Index</a>, representing a selection of the top 30 cryptocurrencies, fell 4% to 132.81 in the same period.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>