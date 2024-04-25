<p>There are growing doubts among industry professionals that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission will approve spot ether exchange-traded funds in May, according to a Thursday <a href="https://www.reuters.com/markets/us/us-sec-expected-deny-spot-ether-etfs-next-month-industry-sources-say-2024-04-25/">report</a> from Reuters — which claims that industry sources expect the SEC to deny applications to launch spot ether ETFs in May after U.S. issuers and other firms had discouraging meetings with the agency in recent weeks.</p>\r\n<p>Reuters reported that four industry representatives have stated that recent meetings between issuers and the SEC have been one-sided, with agency staff not engaging in substantive discussions about the filed ETF applications.</p>\r\n<p>"It seems more likely that approval will be delayed until later in 2024, or longer. The regulatory picture still seems cloudy," VettaFi Head of ETF Analysis Todd Rosenbluth told Reuters.</p>\r\n<div class="text__text__1FZLe text__dark-grey__3Ml43 text__regular__2N1Xr text__small__1kGq2 body__full_width__ekUdw body__small_body__2vQyf article-body__paragraph__2-BtD" data-testid="paragraph-11">OKX cryptocurrency exchange president Hong Fang told Reuters that doubts surrounding spot ether ETF approvals would place downside pressure on the second-largest digital asset by market cap. "There's more downward pressure on prices as people build that expectation in," Fang said.</div>\r\n<p>VanEck, ARK Investment Management and seven other issuers have submitted filings with the SEC to list ETFs that would track the spot price of ether. The SEC deadlines to decide on VanEck's and ARK's filings are May 23 and May 24, respectively.</p>\r\n<p>Ether fell over 5.5% in the past 24 hours and was trading at $3,084 at 7:07 a.m. ET, according to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248349/ethereum-eth-usd">The Block’s Price Page</a>.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_290862"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 729px;"><img class="has-caption size-full wp-image-290862" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/04/ether-price-april-25.png" alt="" width="719" height="509" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">The price of ether has fallen by over 5% in the past 24 hours. Image: The Block.</span></p></div><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>