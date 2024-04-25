<p>The sixth-most expensive CryptoPunk NFT sale occurred on Thursday.</p>\r\n<p>CryptoPunk #635 sold for 4,000 ETH, valued at $12.41 million, on April 25, according to the CryptoPunks sales <a href="https://cryptopunks.app/cryptopunks/details/635">platform</a>. Interestingly, the seller had accepted a lower offer than previously made. On March 5, someone bid 4,440 ETH worth $16.38 million at the time before withdrawing it on April 22. </p>\r\n<p>This NFT is one of nine "AlienPunks," making it rare in the collection of 10,000, with additional relatively rare features of a bandana and regular shades.</p>\r\n<p>The sale of CryptoPunk #635 is the third-most expensive CryptoPunk sale to occur this year, behind the sale of CryptoPunk #7804 for <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/283814/second-most-expensive-cryptopunk-ever-sells-for-the-second-time-in-march">4,850 ETH</a>, worth $16.42 million, on March 20 and CryptoPunk #3100 for <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/279896/second-most-expensive-cryptopunk-ever-sells-for-4500-eth-worth-over-16-million">4,500 ETH</a> ($16 million) on March 4. </p>\r\n<p>CryptoPunk largely maintained its high floor price this year while its competitors struggled, The Block's Data Dashboard shows. The CryptoPunks floor sits at around 38 ETH ($118,400), while Bored Ape Yacht Club's floor price fell to around 12.2 ETH ($38,000). </p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/nft-non-fungible-tokens/art-collectibles/floor-price-of-art-and-collectibles-nfts/embed" title="Floor Price of Popular NFTs" width="100%"></iframe></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>