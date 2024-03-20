<p>The second most expensive CryptoPunk ever sold for 4,850 ETH, worth $16.42 million, on March 20. </p>\r\n<p>CryptoPunk #7804 is one of nine so-called "AlienPunks" within the 10,000 total NFT collection. It beat out the March 4 sale of <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/279896/second-most-expensive-cryptopunk-ever-sells-for-4500-eth-worth-over-16-million">CryptoPunk #3100</a> for 4,500 ETH ($16.03 million), which was, at the time, the second-most expensive CryptoPunk sale ever. Now, the CryptoPunk #7804 is the second second-most expensive CryptoPunk sale to occur this month. </p>\r\n<p>The most expensive CryptoPunk of all time remains CryptoPunk #5822, which sold for 8,000 ETH worth $23.7 million on Feb. 12, 2022.</p>\r\n<p>According to The Block's Data Dashboard, CryptoPunks generated $7.03 million in trade volume between March 10 and March 16 and $25.52 million in sales the week before. </p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/nft-non-fungible-tokens/art-collectibles/ethereum-art-and-collectibles-nft-trade-volume/embed" title="Ethereum Art and Collectibles NFT Trade Volume" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>CryptoPunks is the intellectual property of <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/279184/yuga-labs-protects-nft-royalties-ahead-of-magic-edens-ethereum-marketplace-launch">Yuga Labs</a>, the creator of the popular NFT collection Bored Ape Yacht Club. Originally created by Larva Labs, Yuga <a href="https://www.theblock.co/linked/137631/bored-apes-creator-yuga-labs-acquires-ip-for-cryptopunks-and-meebits">purchased</a> the rights to CryptoPunks in March 2022.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>