<p>CryptoPunk #3100, one of nine so-called "Alien Punks," sold for 4,500 ETH worth $16.03 million. </p>
<p>The sale is the second highest CryptoPunk transaction ever in both U.S. dollar and ether terms, according to the <a href="https://cryptopunks.app/cryptopunks/details/3100">CryptoPunks</a> platform. The sale also moved CryptoPunk #3100 from the third to second highest ever sale on the marketplace. </p>
<p>The seller on March 4 outbid the previous offer of 4,250 ETH, valued at $14.56 million, placed on March 1. </p>
<p>CryptoPunk sales brought in a total of $8.25 million last week, according to data compiled by The Block. </p>
<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/nft-non-fungible-tokens/art-collectibles/ethereum-art-and-collectibles-nft-trade-volume/embed" title="Ethereum Art and Collectibles NFT Trade Volume" width="100%"></iframe></p>