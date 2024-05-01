<p>Cross-chain governance platform Agora raised $5 million in seed funding. </p>\r\n<p>Haun Ventures led the round, which had additional contributions from Seed Club, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/249918/coinbase-ventures-base-ecosystem-fund-invests-in-six-projects">Coinbase Ventures</a>, Sina Habibian, Balaji Srinivasan, Credibly Neutral, Packy McCormick, Tim Beiko, Dan Romero, Eva Beylin, Will Price, Liam Horne and Hasu, among others.</p>\r\n<p><a href="https://www.voteagora.com/#Product">Agora</a> provides an end-to-end governance protocol for decentralized communities, including tools such as gas voting and proposing, security councils, proposal sponsorship, API, snapshot integration, transaction simulation and discourse implementation. According to the firm's website, Optimism, Nouns, ENS and Uniswap use the platform. </p>\r\n<p>"In short, we’re reversing the story on the effectiveness of collectively-governed protocols by building a new standard of governance tooling — from governor contracts to voting application, and much beyond," Agora said in a statement shared with The Block. </p>\r\n<p>Agora was founded in 2022 by Yitong Zhang, who previously helped design the app for crypto exchange <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/291662/coinbase-lightning-network-lightspark">Coinbase</a>, and Charlie Feng and Kent Fenwick. </p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>