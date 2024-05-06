<p>After initially suspecting it, Bitfinex's chief technology officer, Paolo Ardoino, has now definitively <a href="https://twitter.com/paoloardoino/status/1787390290141049262?s=46&amp;t=oHf46otX4Di1EPF3Xc_kDA">confirmed</a> that the allegations of a database breach were "fake."</p>\r\n<p>"As I said on Saturday, Bitfinex's user database was not breached," Ardoino told The Block. "We spent the weekend reviewing all internal data to avoid leaving any stone unturned. We concluded that the claim was fake, as suspected from the beginning."</p>\r\n<p>The "fake" claims of the Bitfinex data breach <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/292538/bitfinex-cto-denies-rumors-of-data-breach-from-ransomware-group?utm_source=rss&amp;utm_medium=rss">spread</a> on social media on Saturday, apparently after Alice of Shinoji Research tweeted that Bitfinex was the subject of a large-scale data breach, as the hacking group FSociety claimed on Apr. 26.</p>\r\n<p>The now-deleted tweet was <a href="https://shinoji-research.com/2024/05/03/bitfinex-reported-hacked-again-hackers-threaten-to-release-kyc-docs/">picked up</a> by Walter Bloomberg, a breaking news account with over 732,000 followers. Citing Shinoji Research, Walter Bloomberg tweeted that Bitfinex's data containing 2.5 Terabytes of information and personal details of 400,000 users was hacked.</p>\r\n<p>Alice of Shinoji Research has now <a href="https://shinoji-research.com/2024/05/03/bitfinex-reported-hacked-again-hackers-threaten-to-release-kyc-docs/">corrected</a> the record, saying they jumped the gun. "Removed the original BFX [Bitfinex] hack post as I'm not able to edit it," Alice <a href="https://twitter.com/Alice_comfy/status/1786757765299610082">said</a>. "What appears to have happened is this 'Flocker' group curated a list of Bitfinex logins from other breaches. They then made the site look like a ransom demand for a major breach."</p>\r\n<p>Ardoino <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/292538/bitfinex-cto-denies-rumors-of-data-breach-from-ransomware-group?utm_source=rss&amp;utm_medium=rss">reiterated</a> in his comments to The Block that Bitfinex's user database was not breached and that the alleged hackers posted a list of emails and passwords stolen from other breaches. "Unfortunately, many users use the same email/password across many services, including crypto exchanges," Ardoino said.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>