<p>Coinbase has launched what’s known as the Tech Against Scams coalition alongside other crypto and tech firms, including social media giant Meta, blockchain payments firm Ripple, crypto exchanges Kraken and Gemini, the Global Anti-Scam Organization (GASO), and Match Group — the parent company of Tinder and Hinge.</p>\r\n<p>The group aims to combat online fraud and financial schemes by sharing knowledge across various industries.</p>\r\n<p>The initiative involves multiple tech sectors — not limited to social media, cryptocurrency, finance, or dating apps — highlighting the widespread issue of scams across all technology platforms.</p>\r\n<p>“We’re proud to announce the Tech Against Scams coalition. Scams are a tech-wide issue and require an industry-wide response. Together with industry leaders, we’re committed to protecting and educating users,” Coinbase <a href="https://x.com/coinbase/status/1792954227494654051">stated</a> on X.</p>\r\n<p>A major focus of the Tech Against Scams coalition will be educating users about scam tactics and prevention strategies. Furthermore, the group plans to share best practices and threat intelligence to enhance consumer protection and disrupt the activities of online scammers.</p>\r\n<p>According to the FBI’s annual internet crime report for 2023, the American public <a href="https://therecord.media/fbi-internet-crime-report-2023">reported</a> losses exceeding $12.5 billion due to online fraud during the year. Out of those losses, $3.94 billion were connected to cryptocurrency investment fraud.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>