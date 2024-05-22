<p>Hong Kong’s privacy watchdog has ordered the Worldcoin Foundation to cease all operations in the region as it found the project contravenes local privacy regulations.</p>\r\n<p>In a <a href="https://www.pcpd.org.hk/english/news_events/media_statements/press_20240522.html">statement</a> released Wednesday, the Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data (PCPD) said that Worldcoin had collected facial and iris data from at least 8,302 individuals during its operations in Hong Kong.</p>\r\n<p>The PCPD, which conducted 10 covert visits at six Worldcoin locations in December 2023 and January 2024, said that such information collection was “unnecessary and excessive,” contravening the requirements of the Data Protection Principles.</p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“Worldcoin would retain personal data for a maximum of 10 years for the purpose of training AI models for the user verification process,” the watchdog said. “The PCPD considered that the retention period was too long and amounted to prolonged retention of personal data.”</span></p>\r\n<p>The agency said it has issued an enforcement notice to Worldcoin, instructing it to halt all activities in Hong Kong. Privacy Commissioner Ada Chung urged the public to report to the agency if they find that Worldcoin is still operating in the city.</p>\r\n<p>In March, Worldcoin <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/284123/worldcoin-to-end-storing-users-personal-data">announced</a> that it would cease the collection of personal data. It plans to introduce a feature called “Personal Custody,” claiming it would allow users to store their data on their own devices.</p>\r\n<p>Still, in recent months, Worldcoin has faced challenges in many jurisdictions over its digital ID collection. In March, South Korea <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/280331/south-korea-launches-probe-on-worldcoin">launched</a> a probe after receiving complaints about the project’s collection of personal information. <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/281009/spain-bans-worldcoin-for-up-to-three-months-amid-broader-investigation">Spain</a> and <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/284719/worldcoin-data-collection-portugal">Portugal</a> have also told the project to stop collecting users’ biometric data.</p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Worldcoin did not immediately respond to The Block’s request for comment.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>