AIOZ Network becomes first DePIN company listed on Nvidia Accelerated Applications Catalog

AIOZ Network has officially become the first DePIN Company listed on the Nvidia Accelerated Applications Catalog. This addition and recognition of AIOZ Network by Nvidia signals a big step forward for decentralized infrastructure; Nvidia's millions of global user base can now explore AIOZ Network DePIN's power when developing their applications via this new listing.

The Nvidia Accelerated Applications Catalog enables individuals and businesses to search for "a wide array of DPU—and GPU-accelerated applications, tools, and services." It includes industry behemoths such as Adobe, Epic Games, and Autodesk.

DePIN GPU Powered by 160,000 Nodes

AIOZ Network is developing web3 AI computes, data storage, and streaming infrastructure. Its global network of over 160,000 human-powered nodes powers storage and streaming applications built on the AIOZ network.

The launch of the AIOZ Node V3 in Q1 2024 also enables passive utilization of user-idle GPU and CPU resources to power AIOZ Network infrastructure, such as the upcoming Web3 AI solution W3AI, which is scheduled to launch later this year.

The AIOZ Network team has already released two DePIN-powered storage solutions this year: AIOZ W3S and AIOZ W3IPFS. These solutions already have considerable traction, with multiple clients in Web3 gaming, NFTs, and more utilizing the platform's storage solutions for their products.

AIOZ W3AI

The launch of AIOZ W3AI later in 2024 will mean that AI developers worldwide can leverage AIOZ DePIN GPU and CPU to power their web3 AI applications. The W3AI marketplace will also allow the storage and sharing of AI models with monetization, collaborative training, and inference secured with homomorphic encryption.

"We are excited to be the first web3 solution officially listed on the Nvidia catalog," said AIOZ Network Founder Erman Tjiputra. "This considerable exposure via the Nvidia website to a world of developers and tech companies works towards our mission of developing an open and decentralized landscape for the future development of web3 AI computes, data storage, and streaming services- we look forward to welcoming future users of our web3 infrastructure."



