<p>Franklin Templeton, an issuer of a spot bitcoin ETF in the U.S., is considering the launch of a new crypto fund that would invest in tokens other than BTC and ETH, according to <a href="https://www.theinformation.com/articles/trillion-dollar-asset-manager-franklin-templeton-explores-new-crypto-fund">The Information</a>, which cited anonymous sources.</p>
<p>Besides its spot bitcoin ETF, which has more than $350 million under management, according to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf">The Block Data Dashboard</a>, Franklin Templeton has also <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/297892/franklin-templeton-files-amended-s-1-for-spot-ethereum-etf-lists-0-19-fee">applied</a> to list a spot ether ETF.</p>
<p>With this new crypto fund, if launched, Franklin Templeton is considering offering staking rewards as part of the fund, the report said. When spot Ethereum ETFs gained initial approval last month, staking rewards were <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/295999/no-the-prospective-spot-ethereum-etf-issuers-wont-be-able-to-stake-ether-in-the-background">not included</a> in the proposed financial instruments.</p>
<p>Franklin Templeton did not immediately respond to The Block's request for comment.</p>
<p>While Franklin Templeton's spot bitcoin ETF's success pales in comparison to the products offered by BlackRock and Fidelity, the firm is keen to expand its digital assets business outside the U.S., according to the report.</p>
<p>Franklin Templeton is an asset manager founded in 1947. It has more than $1 trillion in assets under management.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>